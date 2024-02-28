Stud bulls that will all be ready to work Advertising Feature

View + 5 Photos

"Kenmere Charolais will host our 11th annual online-only sale on Friday March 8, 2024," said Ann-Marie Collins.



Kenmere focus on breeding bulls that are ideal for all markets, both domestic and stud, which are typically early finishing.

"Our scale of production enables us to concentrate on the traits we believe are important for producers to maximise profit from their progeny," Ann-Marie said.

The characteristics of birth weight and the all-round carcase traits have been their strong focus, particularly the rib and rump, along with the IMF (intramuscular fat) and more recently they've been developing an increased focus on EMA (eye muscle area).



"We submit all our Breedplan figures for analysis and the herd has a gold Breedplan five star rating that was awarded as a result of methodical observation recording data and timely submissions to ABRI (Agricultural Business Research Institute)."

Ann-Marie also said that the herd averages have been collected over the past seventeen years.

"We acknowledge that EBV (estimated breeding value) figures can be a useful guide and understand that there are many factors you need to consider when choosing a new bull. In addition to weighing all calves at birth and then 200, 400 and 600 days, the bulls are scanned at the end of the calendar year and then re-scanned prior to our bull sale in March."



Furthermore, Kenmere carries out all breeding programmes on-farm to retain their J-BAS (Johne's Beef Assurance Score) status.



All of their bulls are also vaccinated with 7-1/Multimin/Pestigard and Vibrovac, with routine drenching also occurring throughout their lives.

Another detail worth noting is that many of Kenmere's bulls are the product of either an AI (artificial insemination) or embryo campaign.



"At the 2024 bull sale we intend offering a selection of AI sires," Ann-Marie said.

These include Homozygous sires Lt Badge 9184, RBM Fargo Y111 and Lt Nationwide 8455, and WC in The Zone.

"These will be supported by our own stud's sires."

Also note that "all bulls are DNA ataxia free and all bulls offered for sale will have been DNA tested and verified to their sire."



All bulls can be viewed on kenmerecharolais.com.au and scan data should now be available on the website.



The online auction will take place via AuctionsPlus, and "anyone is welcome to view the bulls prior."

