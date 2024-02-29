The importance of regular maintenance for machinery safety

Regular maintenance is essential for machinery safety. Picture Shutterstock

Most of us need to earn a living through work; there's no escaping it. We all have expenses to cover, such as housing payments for rent or mortgage, utility bills, school fees, medicine - the list goes on. There are as many jobs as there are types of people in the world, and if you're lucky and with some hard work, you can find a job you love. Teaching, law, medicine, customer service, finance, and the list goes on.



Some of us get our hands dirty when we work, such as tradespeople, labourers, miners and more. And for miners and other professions, their work is focused on using machinery. Some folks might work performing crane repair and refurbishment, while others may operate machines for work.

Whatever the case, regular maintenance is essential for machinery safety. This informative article is going to share all about why this is vitally important, so continue reading to learn more about this fascinating topic.

Why machines can be unsafe

Heavy machinery is inherently dangerous to operate and be around. There are several workplace deaths worldwide each year that come from mistakes and hazards with machinery. Excavation equipment, factory machinery, and other complex machines can all be dangerous if the proper precautions aren't taken.



If you couple this with a lack of maintenance, this can be deadly. Machines are complex creations consisting of many moving parts, and maintenance ensures that these moving parts move in the right direction, at the right time, and according to the machine's design and manufacturing.

If a machine has had regular maintenance performed according to the manufacturers' schedule and specifications, the chance of a catastrophic error resulting in severe injury or death is vastly reduced.

A lack of regular maintenance can cause issues such as jamming, overdrive, or even explosions and fire. As you can see, regular maintenance is essential to keep machinery operating safely and effectively, protecting workers and anyone nearby.

Duty of care and workplace law

Companies have a duty of care to their workers and any visitors on the job site or factory to ensure a safe and secure workplace, free of hazards, or to have any unavoidable hazards adequately managed. Australia has quite strict workplace safety legislation that keeps companies accountable to bodies such as WorkSafe to keep in line. There can be significant penalties for companies and individuals who breach workplace health and safety legislation or who are responsible for injury or death at a workplace.

Maintenance prolongs lifespan of equipment

All machinery has a limited lifespan, in most cases. After some time, parts need to be replaced or restored in order for the crane or other machine to continue working at optimal performance. If you've ever neglected a car that has then broken down, you should understand this.



If a piece of machine equipment gets regular maintenance, its lifespan is increased. Alongside this, it remains safe to operate. By ensuring machinery receives regular servicing and maintenance, companies can both extend the lifespan of their machines and also ensure they are safe to operate and work near.

Listen to operators

When it comes to heavy machinery such as cranes, diggers, mining machines and other massive pieces of equipment, the first port of call as to the equipment's condition should be the operator. A good machine operator can sense and tell if there is a problem with a crane or other machine before it turns into an expensive problem or dangerous hazard.



They'll know when a machine isn't working up to its usual standard and can alert the supervisor, who can book some repairs or maintenance for the machinery.

Some indicators of problems include unusual handling, accessories performance, movement and load management. An experienced operator will be able to identify this right away, as they are competent at their jobs and know their machines inside and out.

If an operator brings an issue to their supervisor's attention, it is then the company's responsibility to rectify the issue to ensure a safe workplace. It's also in their best interest to fix issues, as a minor machinery issue can morph into a significant dangerous problem if left unattended. Imagine the cost and paperwork involved if a crane or other heavy machine drops a load, gets stuck or tips over.

In most cases, regular maintenance when an operator identifies an issue is the best route to mitigate any safety issues. It can also save the company a major repair bill, as any problems can be identified and fixed in routine maintenance.

In summary