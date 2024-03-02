Elders acquires Mark Flagg Livestock and Property

Two of the area's renowned livestock and property outfits have merged in what is expected to be a game changer for farming.
Elders has announced its acquisition of respected livestock and real estate agency Mark Flagg Livestock and Property.
Headquartered in Barellan, the agency has operated out of Griffith and at the weekly sheep and lamb market, as well as servicing the greater Riverina.
A renowned name in the region who began his career with Elders as a company agent many years ago, the merger will now see Mr Flagg come full circle.
After 22 years building a successful family-owned and operated stock and station agency offering personal service, he has chosen to rejoin the Elders network for the next phase of his career.
"I'm pleased to be working with the team to ensure a seamless transition into the business, and fully intend to continue offering the same level of professional service under the new banner of Elders-Mark Flagg," Mr Flagg said
"It's pleasing to be recognised by this leading Australian company with their many years of experience and success in regional and rural Australia."
Mr Flagg officially commenced with Elders from March 1.
Elders is continually expanding its footprint in rural and regional areas, with a number of other acquisitions in recent times.
The outfit also acquired Victorian real estate agent Charles Stewart six months ago and more recently Delaney Livestock in west Gippsland and the Yarra Valley regions.
"We see these recent additions to the network as excellent opportunities to extend Elders' geographical reach to better service our growing customer base," Elders State General Manager, Brendan Rinaldi said.
"Mark Flagg will be an excellent addition to our network, offering an exciting opportunity to strengthen Elders' presence."
Griffith Elders branch manager Ray Ellis said it was a special time to be part of the local team.
"This is an excellent opportunity for both Elders and Mark Flagg to leverage on the success of each other," Mr Ellis said.
"I'm certain this will assure new opportunities and growth in the livestock business by combining our respective knowledge, experience, and clientele."
This year Elders is celebrating 185 years serving clients across rural Australia.
