Yanco Ag's focus on farming

Knox Grammar connecting its boarders Advertising Feature

Jim Houston (centre) playing for the Knox 1sts AFL team. Jim has been selected in the GWS U18s Academy for 2024. Pictures supplied

Located in Wahroonga in Sydney's north, Knox Grammar School has offered boarding since the school was established in 1924.

In our centenary year, we warmly welcomed 57 new boarders and their families into our boarding community.



"We have more than 200 boarders from across regional New South Wales, including a strong contingent from the Riverina, and internationally from countries such as Vietnam and Mainland China," says Brian Sullivan, head of Knox Boarding.



"This makes for a truly global boarding community, who are very much the heart and soul of our school."

A busy program of social activities throughout the year gives the boys many opportunities to explore their new home and build connections.



On our new boarders' first weekend at Knox, students enjoyed a fun-filled 'Sydney CBD Orientation Day' where they walked over the Harbour Bridge, visited the Rocks Markets and took in the Opera House before learning to use the public transport systems.



The boys also participate in regular social activities with local girls' schools such as dances and excursions.

Knox Year 11 student from Hay, Jim Houston with his parents Sarah and Rowan Houston.

The boarders are well supported in their academic studies with young 'Old Boys', and more than 35 teachers from the day school visiting the boarding house to assist with evening studies and tuition.



Each boy is assisted in developing clear academic goals for themselves, as well as being supported by boarding specific programs which focus on academic excellence, wellbeing and social justice events.

Recent innovations have seen the introduction of the 'Reading Plus' program which is designed to support the students' literacy and reading confidence.



Staff have already seen significant improvements.



Further, staff are successfully using 'dyKnow', an educational technology platform designed to monitor students' device usage.



This is being used during evening studies to promote engagement and facilitate a more interactive learning environment.

"We continually support and encourage our boarders to reach the high expectations which are centred firmly around our 'Knox Graduate Profile'," says Brian.

