Knox Grammar connecting its boarders

Located in Wahroonga in Sydney's north, Knox Grammar School has offered boarding since the school was established in 1924.
In our centenary year, we warmly welcomed 57 new boarders and their families into our boarding community.
"We have more than 200 boarders from across regional New South Wales, including a strong contingent from the Riverina, and internationally from countries such as Vietnam and Mainland China," says Brian Sullivan, head of Knox Boarding.
"This makes for a truly global boarding community, who are very much the heart and soul of our school."
A busy program of social activities throughout the year gives the boys many opportunities to explore their new home and build connections.
On our new boarders' first weekend at Knox, students enjoyed a fun-filled 'Sydney CBD Orientation Day' where they walked over the Harbour Bridge, visited the Rocks Markets and took in the Opera House before learning to use the public transport systems.
The boys also participate in regular social activities with local girls' schools such as dances and excursions.
The boarders are well supported in their academic studies with young 'Old Boys', and more than 35 teachers from the day school visiting the boarding house to assist with evening studies and tuition.
Each boy is assisted in developing clear academic goals for themselves, as well as being supported by boarding specific programs which focus on academic excellence, wellbeing and social justice events.
Recent innovations have seen the introduction of the 'Reading Plus' program which is designed to support the students' literacy and reading confidence.
Staff have already seen significant improvements.
Further, staff are successfully using 'dyKnow', an educational technology platform designed to monitor students' device usage.
This is being used during evening studies to promote engagement and facilitate a more interactive learning environment.
"We continually support and encourage our boarders to reach the high expectations which are centred firmly around our 'Knox Graduate Profile'," says Brian.
"This reflects our commitment to nurturing courageous, future-ready leaders with empathy and an enterprising mindset who will shape the world positively, adapt to change, and inspire others."
Starting senior school at Firbank Grammar is an exciting time. There are many new opportunities for students and lots of new faces. Firbank prides itself on building strong connections early, so students can settle happily into their academic program.
Prior to the first day of term, students attend at least two days of orientation program, so they start the school year knowing some friendly faces.
Students surf five days into Year 7
Discovery Surf is a much-loved experiential education adventure for students. The program is designed to challenge students so they build new skills, without taking them too far out of their comfort zone.
By facilitating the Discovery Surf program as soon as possible in the year, teachers create an environment that cultivates trust, confidence and excitement for the students' Firbank Journey. The school fast-tracks students' transition into senior school, preparing them to thrive in the classroom.
Creating strong bonds and confidence
Research has shown that teachers who are able to build positive connections with their students contribute to notable improvements in their academic outcomes.
The Discovery Surf program fosters strong teacher-student relationships and ensures a personalised education that addresses each student's unique needs and maximises their learning potential.
Teachers grasp students learning styles quicker
A key strength of the Discovery Surf program is allowing teachers to have concentrated time with their students outside of the classroom, which flows back into class, facilitating stronger academic performance.
"Experiential education is a process of learning, whereby we create intentional experiences that engage our students to think differently and explore new concepts, leading to powerful learning and growth," says Bernie Mills, director of Firbank's experiential education program.
Firbank's experiential education program runs from Years 7-11, taking students on adventures from the beautiful desert of Central Australia to the alpine heights of Mt Kosciuszko and beyond.
After camp I felt like our cohort was a lot closer and we knew a bit more about each other.- Felicity, Year 7 student
Boarding schools offer a unique blend of academic rigor, personal growth, and a vibrant community that becomes a second home.
Loreto Normanhurst, located in Sydney, exemplifies these qualities, and recent graduates share their experiences of what makes boarding at Loreto Normanhurst so special.
Boarders are more than just classmates; they become a second family. Maddi, a boarder from Bourke reflects on the lifelong friendships she made boarding at Loreto Normanhurst.
"I've met girls from towns I didn't even know about, but I have now been to their towns and stayed at their houses and I've genuinely made forever friends here," she says.
"The girls from different backgrounds I've met through our immersion and retreat opportunities is amazing."
Annika, a boarder from Guyong agrees. "In Boarding you build deep connections and you're close to everyone, not just your friends. There's a diversity in Boarding with city, country and coastal girls, but no matter where we're all from, and how different we all are, we're all one."
The sense of community and support the girls feel in Boarding extends to their teachers and support staff as well.
Ruby is a boarder from Muttama who says the Boarding staff and her dedicated teachers provided the guidance, support and structure she needed.
"A lot of my teachers went out of their way to support me and have a chat. Boarding at Loreto is nothing like I'd ever experienced; with many people just going out of their way to make sure I'm okay; always asking what they can do for me and encouraging me to give everything a go."
Maddi says it's the little things that meant a lot and really mattered to her. "The school support is amazing. The staff were always checking up to make sure everything was going well for me, even emailing my parents to ask if there is anything they need, which is great; the support network is amazing."
Yanco Agricultural High School is a New South Wales Department of Education, fully residential co-educational high school, which has a specific focus on agriculture.
The school caters for students from all areas of NSW and beyond in a caring, boarding school environment, with a specific focus on providing an agriculture- based education for isolated students.
Being an agricultural high school enables us to focus our teaching and farm resources on students learning to ensure they are provided with a wide variety of learning opportunities and experiences within an agricultural setting.
The school has a White Suffolk Sheep Stud and Shorthorn and Limousin Cattle Studs, which focus on breeding high-performing, commercially relevant animals.
Every student who attends Yanco Agricultural High School has the opportunity to participate in a wide variety of vocational, sporting and wellbeing programs outside of school hours, along with a rigorous academic program.
Students also are able to work as an integral part of the school's sheep and cattle studs, as well as show stock teams. If you are interested in learning more about the school, call 02 6951 1500.