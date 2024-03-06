Boarders shine at Loreto Normanhurst Advertising Feature

Sisters Maddi and Charli are part of the vibrant Boarding community at Loreto Normanhurst. Picture supplied

Boarding schools offer a unique blend of academic rigor, personal growth, and a vibrant community that becomes a second home.



Loreto Normanhurst, located in Sydney, exemplifies these qualities, and recent graduates share their experiences of what makes boarding at Loreto Normanhurst so special.

Boarders are more than just classmates; they become a second family. Maddi, a boarder from Bourke reflects on the lifelong friendships she made boarding at Loreto Normanhurst.



"I've met girls from towns I didn't even know about, but I have now been to their towns and stayed at their houses and I've genuinely made forever friends here," she says.



"The girls from different backgrounds I've met through our immersion and retreat opportunities is amazing."

Annika, a boarder from Guyong agrees. "In Boarding you build deep connections and you're close to everyone, not just your friends. There's a diversity in Boarding with city, country and coastal girls, but no matter where we're all from, and how different we all are, we're all one."

The sense of community and support the girls feel in Boarding extends to their teachers and support staff as well.



Ruby is a boarder from Muttama who says the Boarding staff and her dedicated teachers provided the guidance, support and structure she needed.



"A lot of my teachers went out of their way to support me and have a chat. Boarding at Loreto is nothing like I'd ever experienced; with many people just going out of their way to make sure I'm okay; always asking what they can do for me and encouraging me to give everything a go."

Maddi says it's the little things that meant a lot and really mattered to her. "The school support is amazing. The staff were always checking up to make sure everything was going well for me, even emailing my parents to ask if there is anything they need, which is great; the support network is amazing."