How to determine the best workwear for you

Whether you're an electrician, builder, plumber, or painter, you need to have the most suitable workwear. Picture Caspar Rae on Unsplash

Selecting the ideal workwear for your industry, whether for a fresh venture or an update to your existing uniforms, can be challenging. This is particularly true given the varying prerequisites for different trades, roles, and even working hours.

Balancing the need for new uniforms with industry standards and branding considerations can sometimes feel like a catastrophe waiting to happen.



Whether you're an electrician, builder, plumber, or painter, we've got you covered with our guide on picking the most suitable workwear.

Discover durable outdoor work attire

Just like any professional gear, top-notch outdoor work attire is the kind that serves you reliably for many months, if not years. When your work involves braving the outdoors (on a farm, ranch, or yard), your apparel and footwear must be sturdy enough to endure these conditions. Hence, the importance of selecting resilient outdoor workwear cannot be overstated.

When you opt for premium items such as those from Workwear by WWH, you invest in a work wardrobe built to last. However, it's imperative to understand how to maintain these high-quality garments properly. Always review and follow the care instructions to guarantee prolonged use.

Go bespoke

It's crucial to comprehend why you may desire a custom-made collection. What are your objectives? Are you seeking to elevate brand visibility and enhance your business image? Do you aim to distinguish yourself from your competitors? These ambitions can be realised by selecting branded attire that's exclusive to your company, but bear in mind that the minimum order quantities usually start from 250 for custom items.

Finding another brand donning a uniform similar to yours can be incredibly disheartening when you intend to stand apart. Customised workwear, crafted to your exact specifications and produced to satisfy your needs, is an investment in your brand. However, remember to strike a balance; you wouldn't want something that swiftly becomes outdated or unattractive to a broader audience.

Cost-effectiveness and quality

How much are you willing to spend? This is crucial in your decision-making process. Understand this from the get-go and also think about the future. Avoid opting for the priciest apparel if it could lead to difficulty maintaining the necessary quantity a year later.

While your budget is undoubtedly vital, don't overlook the importance of quality. Purchasing inexpensive items might lead to repeated purchases. To avoid this pitfall, ensure you select a supplier known for their high-quality products. Choosing top-notch workwear can leave a positive impression on your employees and clients.

Ensure you select a supplier known for their high-quality products so you get workwear that perform and stay looking good for longer. Picture supplied

Find safe workwear

Outdoor occupations can cover various fields; you might be engaged in farming or ranching, construction projects, or perhaps forestry. Hence, your construction attire, farming outfits, and outdoor work garments must comply with specific standards. While baggy clothing may be fashionable, choose work attire that fits snugly on your body. Loose fabric can get entangled in machinery, structures, or other potentially dangerous objects.

Your work boots are a vital piece of clothing for ensuring workplace safety. Many individuals working outdoors prefer steel-toe work boots for optimal protection; beyond the steel-toe safeguard, these boots typically come with additional protective features. Look for beneficial safety attributes like slip resistance, water resistance, and cushioned soles. Keep in mind that these boots should not just be safe but also comfortable and well-fitted.

