The folks at Converte point out that agriculture is moving towards more efficient input regimes.



By that they mean less wastage and enhanced efficiency and precision. They also say that the integration of enhanced biology via companion products is an area of rapid growth offering huge potential.



The "application of bio-stimulants on the seed is one of the most promising areas; really targeted, high-efficiency, low cost and measurable performance," a spokesperson said.



"Products like the Converte Seed Primer are easy to handle and integrate well with existing farming practises. Converte nutrient rich seed treatment costs only a few dollars per hectare representing an excellent cost-to-benefit ratio for the farmer. Our seed treatment includes four key modes of action." These are:

Key minerals such as manganese, silica, boron and zinc important for early plant growth and development,

Natural plant extracts to stimulate seedling growth and stimulate microbial life in the root zone,

Amino acids which are important for chlorophyll synthesis, which enhances photosynthesis and therefore overall plant growth, and

Microbial feed to support early microbial action in the root zone.

"Our independent research which includes a PhD, peer-reviewed paper and over 20 independent field trials conducted in 2022-23 on wheat crops alone - covering multiple trial sites and climatic conditions - has demonstrated the consistent benefits of Converte Seed Primer."



These benefits include:

Enhanced germination rates greater than 8 per cent

Improved root growth (strong roots are the foundation of resilient plants) greater than 20 per cent

Increase in the number of tillers per plant greater than 25 per cent

Boosted yields for farmers of greater than 4.5 per cent, and

Reduced screenings; the reduction can be more than 25 per cent

The Converte Seed Primer product is applied at a rate of only 500ml per tonne of seed, and mixed with 4.5 litres of water. This application should be performed 24 and 48 hours prior to seeding.

