Hillston Jockey Club set to toast 150 years of racing

The Hillston Jockey Club will mark a mammoth milestone with its 150th annual race day to be held early next month.
A special cup has been made to celebrate the occasion and preparations are in the works for the sale of commemorative stubby holders and glasses to mark the event.
A memorabilia space complete with photographs from races gone by will be showcased on the day and will also serve as a space where punters can have their own pictures taken.
The Hillston Jockey Club will also unveil upgrades to its truck and other amenities as a result of Racing NSW funding
The Namoi Cotton Limited Cup will feature a six race program with $81,000 in prize money on offer.
In addition, $2000 will be up for grabs as part of Fashions on the Field, with categories including Lady of the Day, Gentleman of the Day, and Best Dressed Couple.
President Matt Storrier expects hundreds to turn out for what is expected to be a spectacular day of racing in the club's proud history.
"Everyone is extremely excited about this," Mr Storrier said.
After being part of the committee for some 15 years, this years race will be his first as president and he called it a privilege to mark the occasion in such a capacity.
"We have a very strong, hard-working committee who are essentially the backbone of our success," he said.
"It's quite a big committee for a small town and I think that's a reflection of how important this event is to us.
"Everyone gets right behind the occasion, with plenty of people there to help."
He is looking forward to showcasing the work completed.
"We've got a newly grated track and jockeys have said they are excited to try it out," Mr Storrier said.
"A full canvas has also been installed to ensure attendees don't get rained on in wet weather.
"We generally get around 600 each year, coming from as far as Hay, Lake Cargelligo and Griffith and we may get more this year for our 150th."
He said the goal will be to create a fun, family day out.
"For parents attending, we will have a special area for children so adults can have a drink and enjoy the races," he said.
"The fun won't stop after the last race though because we will have a live band playing from late in the afternoon.
"There are plenty of options for accommodation, including the caravan park and even at the track itself for those looking to camp," he said.
"I really encourage attendees to purchase a members ticket that includes a private bar and a sit down lunch," Mr Storrier said.
A free bus will be running taking attendees from the Hillston Commonwealth Bank to the track on race day from noon, with return trips to occur from 6.30pm that evening.
It's understood a bus is also being organised to travel from Griffith.
Prebooked tickets can be obtained for $20 or picked up at the gate on the day for $25.
The Hillston Namoi Cotton Limited Cup with be held on April 6, with gates to open from noon.
Enquiries can be made by contacting hillstonraces@hotmail.com or secretary Stacey Storrier on 0428 672 242.
