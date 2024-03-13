The Rural
The Rural's complete view of property
Class acts: TAFE wool graduates' score remarkable job outcome

March 14 2024 - 8:30am
TAFE NSW Hay wool classing graduate Emilia Browne has been selected to represent NSW at the prestigious Golden Stencil competition at the Sydney Royal Easter Show. Picture supplied
A graduating Riverina TAFE class has achieved a remarkable collective job outcome, with six out of the seven students all landing jobs within weeks of graduating and one class member being selected for the nation's most prestigious wool classing competition.

