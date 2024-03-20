Producing Angus bulls to have a good productive life Advertising Feature

Fernhill Angus annual bull sale is on March 27. Inspections from 8am. Picture supplied

Fernhill Angus Stud was established in 1998 with the purchase of 13 Hazeldean stud heifers, and developed with purchases of stud females from Coolana Angus Stud plus Witherswood, ICM and Welcome Swallow studs.



They've grown to calve 350 stud cows each year.

"Our emphasis has been on fertility, structural soundness, and good temperament," said Rowley Bennett.



"We endeavour to produce bulls with these qualities for you, as purchasers. We hope that your bull will have a satisfactory productive life and produce calves with the same characteristics - good fertility, docility, and structural soundness - to ensure ease of handling," he said.

"Our females are the core of our herd and go through the same independent assessment as our sale bulls. We do believe that good cows breed good bulls and that is a large part of our philosophy at Fernhill Angus Stud.



"Our female program has likewise a strong emphasis on structural soundness, fertility and good temperament with all females going through AI [artificial insemination] program with follow-up bulls from our breeding program and purchased bulls covering those missed," he said.



"Our cows are classed annually in June before calving."

Located on the property called Warrah in Hopeful, NSW, "we invite everyone to our annual bull sale on the 27th of March at 1pm. Inspection time is from 8am onwards.

