Fernhill Angus Stud was established in 1998 with the purchase of 13 Hazeldean stud heifers, and developed with purchases of stud females from Coolana Angus Stud plus Witherswood, ICM and Welcome Swallow studs.
They've grown to calve 350 stud cows each year.
"Our emphasis has been on fertility, structural soundness, and good temperament," said Rowley Bennett.
"We endeavour to produce bulls with these qualities for you, as purchasers. We hope that your bull will have a satisfactory productive life and produce calves with the same characteristics - good fertility, docility, and structural soundness - to ensure ease of handling," he said.
"Our females are the core of our herd and go through the same independent assessment as our sale bulls. We do believe that good cows breed good bulls and that is a large part of our philosophy at Fernhill Angus Stud.
"Our female program has likewise a strong emphasis on structural soundness, fertility and good temperament with all females going through AI [artificial insemination] program with follow-up bulls from our breeding program and purchased bulls covering those missed," he said.
"Our cows are classed annually in June before calving."
Located on the property called Warrah in Hopeful, NSW, "we invite everyone to our annual bull sale on the 27th of March at 1pm. Inspection time is from 8am onwards.
"To all our clients, we welcome your feedback on your purchase, positive or negative, as this will help us with any improvements which are appropriate."
Reiland Angus will have their bull sale at Killimikat Station, Tumut, on Wednesday April 17.
The Lucas family confidently say that the line-up of 75 bulls for the upcoming autumn event will present even the most discerning buyer with a quality selection of bulls.
They also say that the post-summer conditions have allowed the bulls to maintain development on progressive pasture and lately supplemented with silages.
Of the offering in this sale, 65 per cent of the bulls will be suitable for heifer joining.
The recent focus of the stud has been in regard to improved calving ease, gestation, and lower birth weight without compromising the 400 day and 600 day weights.
Notably, there will be new bloodlines offered via home-bred sire Reiland Raby R325 who is one of the standout sires offered in Lot 19 NLR22T770 Reiland Tahmoor.
The recent use of Baldridge Goalkeeper will be well represented throughout this sale as well. His offspring will impress through their stout phenotype, muscling and growth.
Another piece of information worth noting is that feedback regarding steers sold by Reiland to Stanbroke Queensland feedlot by the commercial arm of Reiland Angus excelled in both growth and carcase traits.
The Lucas family prides themselves on maintaining commercial traits of fertility and constitution throughout the selection criteria of bulls retained, and just as importantly, replacement females.