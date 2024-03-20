Reiland Angus to present finest offering Advertising Feature

Lot 36 NLR22T956 Reiland Tudor. Picture supplied

Reiland Angus will have their bull sale at Killimikat Station, Tumut, on Wednesday April 17.



The Lucas family confidently say that the line-up of 75 bulls for the upcoming autumn event will present even the most discerning buyer with a quality selection of bulls.

They also say that the post-summer conditions have allowed the bulls to maintain development on progressive pasture and lately supplemented with silages.



Of the offering in this sale, 65 per cent of the bulls will be suitable for heifer joining.



The recent focus of the stud has been in regard to improved calving ease, gestation, and lower birth weight without compromising the 400 day and 600 day weights.

Notably, there will be new bloodlines offered via home-bred sire Reiland Raby R325 who is one of the standout sires offered in Lot 19 NLR22T770 Reiland Tahmoor.

The recent use of Baldridge Goalkeeper will be well represented throughout this sale as well. His offspring will impress through their stout phenotype, muscling and growth.

Another piece of information worth noting is that feedback regarding steers sold by Reiland to Stanbroke Queensland feedlot by the commercial arm of Reiland Angus excelled in both growth and carcase traits.