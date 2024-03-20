The wheat varieties Sundancer and Leverage were released in spring 2023.
The folks at AGT say these new varieties are poised to make an immediate impact on farm, with both raising the bar in yield performance.
Both varieties are mid-late maturing, suited to late April-early May planting.
Sundancer is viewed as a direct LRPB Lancer replacement, while Leverage is a successor to all EGA Gregory type varieties.
AGT wheat breeder Meiqin Lu (pictured) regards the launch of Sundancer as a huge breeding success, with the variety standing out from the pack very early in her breeding program.
"We identified Sundancer's potential very quickly," Meiqin said.
"Maintaining a high level of stripe rust resistance was very important when developing a LRPB Lancer replacement, whilst increasing straw strength and yield.
"We have achieved this with Sundancer, along with an APH quality classification.
"With a summer seed increase, we were able to bring it to release only eight years after the cross was made.
"Being able to shorten the breeding cycle means that we can better address current disease pathotypes and better meet the needs of growers in our region."
Meiqin Lu also sees an important place on farm for Leverage, released to offer a significant improvement in yield over EGA Gregory, LRPB Flanker and Coolah.
Seed of both Sundancer and Leverage is available for the 2024 season through AGT affiliates or local retailers.
Quality equipment is value for money which is why Intersales became a stockist of Horsch machinery three years ago.
A passion for farming saw Horsch founders, Michael and Cornelia Horsch, develop and produce high-quality products which support sustainable cultivation of the soil, seeding systems and plant protection.
Horsch's intelligent designs suit Australian conditions and farming practices.
Ian Friend operates Ferndale Station in the Southwest Slopes of NSW and owns a Horsch Tiger 6MT. He was impressed by the quality of the build and the heavy construction.
"Our soils are red loam through to clay sub soils and we are looking to incorporate lime through to 20cm depth," he said.
"We use a CASE IH 400hp Steiger Rowtrac and it pulls the Tiger quite comfortably.
"The depth controls are wonderful and height settings are accurate, it certainly penetrates well into hard soil."
Intersales have the Tiger MT in stock now, it is a combined heavy two-row disc system with a cultivator.
The four-bar frame gives good clearance and its features include TerraGrip shanks with MulchMix points, 45cm tyne spacing and single row levelling discs in front of the large packing system.
Other Horsch products available include Avatar Disc Seeder, Sprinter Tine Seeder, Cultro, Joker Disc Harrow and Tiger MT Cultivator.
Intersales dealerships in Temora, Wagga Wagga, Griffith and Wodonga sell new and used machinery and offer service and spare parts.
For more than 40 years, Intersales have been trusted by farmers for excellent service.
The folks at Converte point out that agriculture is moving towards more efficient input regimes.
By that they mean less wastage and enhanced efficiency and precision. They also say that the integration of enhanced biology via companion products is an area of rapid growth offering huge potential.
The "application of bio-stimulants on the seed is one of the most promising areas; really targeted, high-efficiency, low cost and measurable performance," a spokesperson said.
Application of bio-stimulants on the seed is one of the most promising areas- Converte
"Products like the Converte Seed Primer are easy to handle and integrate well with existing farming practises. Converte nutrient rich seed treatment costs only a few dollars per hectare representing an excellent cost-to-benefit ratio for the farmer. Our seed treatment includes four key modes of action." These are:
"Our independent research which includes a PhD, peer-reviewed paper and over 20 independent field trials conducted in 2022-23 on wheat crops alone - covering multiple trial sites and climatic conditions - has demonstrated the consistent benefits of Converte Seed Primer."
These benefits include:
The Converte Seed Primer product is applied at a rate of only 500ml per tonne of seed, and mixed with 4.5 litres of water. This application should be performed 24 and 48 hours prior to seeding.
A "uniform coating delivers the best results and this can be achieved at the auger intake during seed loading or transfer."