Yield improvements with AGT varieties Advertising Feature

View + 2 Photos

The wheat varieties Sundancer and Leverage were released in spring 2023.



The folks at AGT say these new varieties are poised to make an immediate impact on farm, with both raising the bar in yield performance.

Both varieties are mid-late maturing, suited to late April-early May planting.



Sundancer is viewed as a direct LRPB Lancer replacement, while Leverage is a successor to all EGA Gregory type varieties.

AGT wheat breeder Meiqin Lu (pictured) regards the launch of Sundancer as a huge breeding success, with the variety standing out from the pack very early in her breeding program.

"We identified Sundancer's potential very quickly," Meiqin said.



"Maintaining a high level of stripe rust resistance was very important when developing a LRPB Lancer replacement, whilst increasing straw strength and yield.



"We have achieved this with Sundancer, along with an APH quality classification.

"With a summer seed increase, we were able to bring it to release only eight years after the cross was made.



"Being able to shorten the breeding cycle means that we can better address current disease pathotypes and better meet the needs of growers in our region."

Meiqin Lu also sees an important place on farm for Leverage, released to offer a significant improvement in yield over EGA Gregory, LRPB Flanker and Coolah.

