Horsch machinery made for rugged Australian land Advertising Feature

Quality equipment is value for money which is why Intersales became a stockist of Horsch machinery three years ago.

A passion for farming saw Horsch founders, Michael and Cornelia Horsch, develop and produce high-quality products which support sustainable cultivation of the soil, seeding systems and plant protection.



Horsch's intelligent designs suit Australian conditions and farming practices.

Ian Friend operates Ferndale Station in the Southwest Slopes of NSW and owns a Horsch Tiger 6MT. He was impressed by the quality of the build and the heavy construction.

"Our soils are red loam through to clay sub soils and we are looking to incorporate lime through to 20cm depth," he said.



"We use a CASE IH 400hp Steiger Rowtrac and it pulls the Tiger quite comfortably.

"The depth controls are wonderful and height settings are accurate, it certainly penetrates well into hard soil."

Intersales have the Tiger MT in stock now, it is a combined heavy two-row disc system with a cultivator.

The four-bar frame gives good clearance and its features include TerraGrip shanks with MulchMix points, 45cm tyne spacing and single row levelling discs in front of the large packing system.

Other Horsch products available include Avatar Disc Seeder, Sprinter Tine Seeder, Cultro, Joker Disc Harrow and Tiger MT Cultivator.

Intersales dealerships in Temora, Wagga Wagga, Griffith and Wodonga sell new and used machinery and offer service and spare parts.