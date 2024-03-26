The Rural
The Rural's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Woolgrower hits his long-awaited Merino target

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
March 26 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bill Luff with a bin of 19-20 micron Merino fleeces at Cotway, Adjungbilly.
Bill Luff with a bin of 19-20 micron Merino fleeces at Cotway, Adjungbilly.

Bill Luff's ancestor William Luff came to the Gobarralong district in 1836 when he took up a small land holding of 180ha alongside the Murrumbidgee River.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Burns

Stephen Burns

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.