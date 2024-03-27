Tanks built to last a lifetime through Australian extremes Advertising Feature

Terry Miller tanks will not blow away or fall apart, and this is particularly important in areas where there is high wind, or in fire prone districts. Picture supplied.

Terry Miller Concrete Tanks has been in the concrete tank building business for nearly 30 years.



Being from country Victoria, Terry realises the importance of good water storage systems.



"We can never be complacent about water," Terry said.

"It is our most precious resource and we can never have too much of it."

Built correctly, concrete water tanks will last a lifetime. They keep your water cool, clean and algae free.



Terry's tanks have five-inch walls and a six-inch base, and are poured with 40-mpa strength concrete - not 25 or 30 mpa.



"We also use plasticiser to keep up the strength in the tanks instead of water," Terry said.



"And after 28 days of curing the strength of the concrete will be between 48 and 52 mpa."



Each tank is poured individually on site.



These tanks come out white, which is a sign of the strength in the tanks. The MPA is a measure of how much concrete there is as parts per 1000.



The walls of the tank are vibrated all around to ensure that there are no air bubbles and that the concrete is compacted.



Terry builds tanks in four sizes, 50,000, 105,000, 120,000 and 150,000 litres, either with a silo roof, concrete top or an open top.



These tanks will not blow away or fall apart, and this is particularly important in areas where there is high wind, or in fire prone districts.



In the event of a fire, a large tank can supply water back up to the main house.



"By setting up a petrol powered generator and pumping water up onto the house directly, via a reverse water sprinkler system, you will keep your home cool and wet," Terry said.



Or if need be, you can jump into the tank to keep cool and be protected from flames and radiant heat.



For all your water storage needs when you are thinking of installing your next tank, call Terry for a quote on 0419 462 814 OR 02 60 267 021.

