2024 sale celebrates 60 years of breeding for Spry family Advertising Feature

The Spry family "are very proud of our sale bulls of both breeds which are very even with outstanding commercial traits". Picture supplied

"A warm welcome to our 60 Years of Breeding Sale," said the Spry family.

"We have seen some areas of Australia receive plenty of rain in recent months which has lifted the cattle market considerably," they continued.

"We have continued to work hard on improving our clients' bottom line with sire line testing and the use of superior shorthorn and Angus genetics along with marketing a product which performs in the paddock and on the plate for the processor and the consumer.

"A large percentage of the sale bulls are the result of AI (artificial insemination) and ET (embryo transfer) which helps to continually drive our rate of genetic gain forward, which provides a performance package that remains relevant to commercial beef production.

"We are very proud of our sale bulls of both breeds which are very even with outstanding commercial traits, predictable genetics with balanced data sets.



"All bulls are fully vet checked by Holbrook Cattle Vets and are presented with our full breeding guarantee.

"Our sale preparation has in mind the longevity of the bulls so they have a long working life for their new owners.



"Big sale weights are not a priority but longevity is. Bulls will be presented in good working condition.

"As we go forward the future for beef looks very promising with the USA breeding herd at an all time low, which all goes well for Australian exports.



"As we go into 2025 the market could get very strong.

"If we can be of any assistance prior to or after the sale then do not hesitate to make contact.



"Good transport rebates are available to purchasers.



"We thank you for your interest in our breeding program and we cherish the friendship with many of our clients.

Bulls can be inspected prior to sale with arrangements with the vendor or selling agent.



"This gives us the opportunity to assist in selection of the best genetics for your requirements."