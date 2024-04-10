Reiland Angus set to present their finest offering of bulls Advertising Feature

Lot 36 at the upcoming 2024 bull sale, NLR22T956 Reiland Tudor. Picture supplied

Reiland Angus Stud was founded by Roland and Eileen Lucas 51 years ago in 1973.



They've developed a rich history which is rooted in their experience with commercial Angus cattle.



They attribute a lot of their success to having spared no expense in the development of their herd, implementing a careful blend of American and New Zealand bloodlines, always with the goal of ensuring on-going farm productivity, constitution and genetic diversity.

Reiland Angus will have their 2024 bull sale on Wednesday April 17. It will take place on-site at their property Killimikat Station, and you can register to bid online via AuctionsPlus.

The Lucas family confidently say that the line-up of 75 bulls for the upcoming autumn event will present even the most discerning buyer with a quality selection of bulls.

They also say that the post-summer conditions have allowed the bulls to maintain development on progressive pasture and lately supplemented with silages.

Of the offering in this sale, 65 per cent of the bulls will be suitable for heifer joining.

The recent focus of the stud has been in regard to improved calving ease, gestation, and lower birth weight without compromising the 400 day and 600 day weights.

Notably, there will be new bloodlines offered via home-bred sire Reiland Raby R325 who is one of the standout sires offered in Lot 19 NLR22T770 Reiland Tahmoor.



The recent use of Baldridge Goalkeeper will be well represented throughout this sale as well. His offspring will impress through their stout phenotype, muscling and growth.

Another piece of information the Lucas family was keen to share was that the feedback regarding steers sold to Stanbroke Queensland feedlot by the commercial arm of Reiland Angus, excelled in both growth and carcase traits.

The Lucas family prides themselves on maintaining commercial traits of fertility and constitution throughout the selection criteria of bulls retained, and just as importantly, replacement females.