Reiland Angus Stud was founded by Roland and Eileen Lucas 51 years ago in 1973.
They've developed a rich history which is rooted in their experience with commercial Angus cattle.
They attribute a lot of their success to having spared no expense in the development of their herd, implementing a careful blend of American and New Zealand bloodlines, always with the goal of ensuring on-going farm productivity, constitution and genetic diversity.
Reiland Angus will have their 2024 bull sale on Wednesday April 17. It will take place on-site at their property Killimikat Station, and you can register to bid online via AuctionsPlus.
The Lucas family confidently say that the line-up of 75 bulls for the upcoming autumn event will present even the most discerning buyer with a quality selection of bulls.
They also say that the post-summer conditions have allowed the bulls to maintain development on progressive pasture and lately supplemented with silages.
Of the offering in this sale, 65 per cent of the bulls will be suitable for heifer joining.
The recent focus of the stud has been in regard to improved calving ease, gestation, and lower birth weight without compromising the 400 day and 600 day weights.
Notably, there will be new bloodlines offered via home-bred sire Reiland Raby R325 who is one of the standout sires offered in Lot 19 NLR22T770 Reiland Tahmoor.
The recent use of Baldridge Goalkeeper will be well represented throughout this sale as well. His offspring will impress through their stout phenotype, muscling and growth.
Another piece of information the Lucas family was keen to share was that the feedback regarding steers sold to Stanbroke Queensland feedlot by the commercial arm of Reiland Angus, excelled in both growth and carcase traits.
The Lucas family prides themselves on maintaining commercial traits of fertility and constitution throughout the selection criteria of bulls retained, and just as importantly, replacement females.
To learn more about the stud, and to see sale catalogues, pictures and videos, visit reilandangus.com.au.
Doodle Cooma Poll Hereford Stud this year celebrates 75 years of breeding.
"It has been a wonderful couple of weeks looking through photos, reflecting on the stud's beginnings, achievements, and longevity," the Schipp family said.
The stud was established in 1949 by Alf Pitson of Henty, NSW.
Daryl Schipp and his father, The Hon. Joe Schipp OAM, took over the stud 53 years ago in 1971.
As well as the success of the cattle, Daryl has contributed to the breed by co-founding the Twin City Junior Heifer Show, in Albury, which set the benchmark for heifer shows around Australia. For many years Daryl was also the president of the Riverina Breeders Group for Poll Herefords.
Wife Trish Schipp was Miss Rural Youth back in 1982 and became the administrative backbone of the business.
Daryl and Trish are also the parents of Lauren, Adam and Zoe.
"The Schipp family have enjoyed shaping our Doodle Cooma Poll Hereford stud to what it is today, and hope for many more successful years," they said.
"We would like to thank our new and returning clients, agents, friends and Herefords Australia."
Schipps Beef Production will have their next sale on Friday April 19, 2024, starting at 1pm. It will be conducted online only via AuctionsPlus.
Inspection days will be held on Thursday April 11 and Saturday April 13 from 10am to 2pm on-property at 2941 Sturt Highway, Alfredtown, NSW.
"We will be offering athletic, well-structured and quiet red Angus and poll Hereford bulls suitable for every breeding program."
To get all the details on these animals, "the sale catalogues, photos and videos are available on the databases of Herefords Australia, Red Angus Australia and our AuctionsPlus sale page.
"For further information on the history of our stud and details of our upcoming sale, visit our website doodlecoomapastco.com.au or our Facebook page @Schipps Beef Enterprises."
"A warm welcome to our 60 Years of Breeding Sale," said the Spry family.
"We have seen some areas of Australia receive plenty of rain in recent months which has lifted the cattle market considerably," they continued.
"We have continued to work hard on improving our clients' bottom line with sire line testing and the use of superior shorthorn and Angus genetics along with marketing a product which performs in the paddock and on the plate for the processor and the consumer.
"A large percentage of the sale bulls are the result of AI (artificial insemination) and ET (embryo transfer) which helps to continually drive our rate of genetic gain forward, which provides a performance package that remains relevant to commercial beef production.
"We are very proud of our sale bulls of both breeds which are very even with outstanding commercial traits, predictable genetics with balanced data sets.
"All bulls are fully vet checked by Holbrook Cattle Vets and are presented with our full breeding guarantee.
"Our sale preparation has in mind the longevity of the bulls so they have a long working life for their new owners.
"Big sale weights are not a priority but longevity is. Bulls will be presented in good working condition.
"As we go forward the future for beef looks very promising with the USA breeding herd at an all time low, which all goes well for Australian exports.
"As we go into 2025 the market could get very strong.
"If we can be of any assistance prior to or after the sale then do not hesitate to make contact.
"Good transport rebates are available to purchasers.
"We thank you for your interest in our breeding program and we cherish the friendship with many of our clients.
Bulls can be inspected prior to sale with arrangements with the vendor or selling agent.
"This gives us the opportunity to assist in selection of the best genetics for your requirements."
If you would like any help with your breeding program then you should call Gerald on 0428 651 481 or Matt on 0417 327 245.