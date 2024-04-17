My school journey as a Frensham girl Advertising Feature

Millie Gale and Minnie Wiggins of year 12 relaxing before dinner. Pictures supplied

By Frensham year 12 student Minnie Wiggins



Reflecting on my journey through school, I am filled with a whirlwind of emotional memories.



From the nervous excitement of my first day to extensive homesick days and nights.



But, my time at Frensham has shaped me in so many ways and given me so many opportunities that I am so grateful for.

My journey as a Frensham girl began before I even arrived, as I have come from a long line of Frensham girls and have many close family friends who are also a part of the community, but my physical journey began at the beginning of year 9 in 2021, as an excited girl who couldn't wait to experience boarding school.

My teachers and my family have played, and continue to play, a pivotal role in shaping my journey at school.



They are not just educators but mentors, guides and cheerleaders who believed in my potential even when I doubted myself and second-guessed where I thought I belonged.



Their support over the past couple of years has been invaluable and I am forever grateful.

I live just out of Narromine, which is in the central west. I have three brothers along with a variety of animals and pets including many horses, as I am a passionate horse rider and I compete in many events including camp drafting and stock horse shows.



At Frensham, I play the guitar, with the help of my excellent guitar teacher. My favourite subject is definitely Modern History, followed closely by Visual Arts.

With three terms left of year 12, I am filled with gratitude for the experiences that being at Frensham has provided as they have moulded me into the person I am today.



I have been given invaluable opportunities and memories that I will forever treasure.