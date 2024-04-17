New compressor perfect for mechanics, fencing and more Advertising Feature

Powered by the GX200 Honda engine, each compressor is hand-built and tested during the assembly process in WestAir's Western Australia premises. To see the Westair compressor range for yourself visit Australian Farm and Fencing in Wagga Wagga. Pictures supplied

WA compressor manufacturer WestAir has released a new high volume compact compressor.



The company says that is perfect for heavy diesel mechanics, contractors and farmers.

"Most petrol-driven compressors are large, bulky and take up valuable space on the ute tray," a spokesperson said.



However, "this new WP18TT only takes up slightly more space than a milk crate".

To create this new model, WestAir consulted with many farmers, contractors and heavy diesel mechanics.



During this process they learned that these people wanted a durable, lightweight Honda-driven air compressor which they can use to blow out filters, run grease pumps, and inflate the odd tyre.



Furthermore, they also wanted to be able to fit the compressor between tool boxes or at the back of a dual cab ute.

To meet this need WestAir says they had to come up with something a bit different. They took an existing compact twin-tank frame and found a way to fit a larger belt drive twin-cylinder pump into it. They then mated it to the ultra-reliable GX200 Honda engine.



Each compressor is literally hand-built and tested during the assembly process in their Western Australia premises.

WestAir say they are very happy with the performance of the compressor.



"It delivers great fuel economy and air performance with the unit producing 350 litres per minute."



Not only will it run any air blow gun they tested it on, it will also run many half inch impact wrenches, grease pumps and inflate tyres up to 140 psi.

At 55 kg in weight and measuring just 60cm long by 50cm wide, the compressor is perfect for dual and single cab service utes. It can even be used in ATVs for those hard-to-reach fencing areas.