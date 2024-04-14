Agronomists to benefit from cotton training as picking to get underway

A star in the cotton field is set to unveil new training initiatives for agronomists in the area.
Back Paddock Company founder Dr Chris Dowling will be in Griffith on July 17 to offer intensive workshops aimed to guide professionals through the future of the industry.
In addition to face-to-face workshops, the company has also launched an online knowledge resource for cotton agronomists which includes essential agronomic data on nutrients, soil constraints and biology, and tactical tools.
It will also include strategies for enhancing productivity, and maximising nitrogen efficiency while considering environmental priorities.
"These sessions are designed to be locally relevant for each region and we will work through local case studies using tactical tools and strategic approaches to optimal crop nutrition decisions," Dr Dowling said.
"We aim to equip agronomists with the latest knowledge, tips and tricks so they can be confident they are formulating top quality recommendations for their clients.
"We expect this one-of-a-kind online resource to quickly become indispensable for agronomists seeking quality in-paddock information at their fingertips," Dr Dowling said.
Dr Dowling's company has expanded the industry-recognised Better Soil Management (BSM) suite to include BSM Pro Cotton Nutrition for experienced agronomists while BSM Fundamentals is for early-career agronomists.
For more information or to register for BSM Pro Cotton Nutrition, visit https://www.backpaddock.com.au/industry-training/ or phone 07 3220 2959.
It comes as local growers look towards a start to picking this month, with most expected to happen in the first week of May according to Cotton Australia.
The irrigated crop ranged from average to slightly above average and Cotton Australia CEO Adam Kay said the results were looking positive considering the predictions last September of an El Nino.
"The rains across our largest growing areas were very welcome and now we are expecting at least 4.5 million bales which will result in more than $3.6 billion for the Australian economy, much of which will flow back into rural and regional communities," he said.
"It means more than $3.5 billion dollars will filter down through each area and that helps support jobs in regions that need them most."
It's a change from this time last year when rain led to frustration and delays for cotton farmers in the region, however created excellent yield quality.
