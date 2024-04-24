Identification and control of Phalaris and ryegrass staggers Advertising Feature

High cobalt mineral loose-licks like StockMins-Crop Grazer Plus Cobalt are a good way to manage staggers in ruminant livestock, which is prevalent this year in south eastern NSW. Pictures supplied

Staggers is generic term to describe ruminants presenting with paralysis, trembling, muscle spasms or wild behaviour.

Reports of staggers are common in autumn, and although presenting with similar symptoms, there are a few different types of staggers, the causes and control of which are quite different.

Dr Meggison, chief nutritionist at AusFarm Nutrition Products, discussed the predisposing conditions, common causes and control measures of each disease.

Particularly prevalent this year in south eastern NSW, Phalaris staggers is caused by an alkaloid toxin that is produced by most subspecies of Phalaris during the early vegetative phase.

"Following a dry summer, the first few months post autumn break is the riskiest period for Phalaris staggers," Dr Meggison said.

"During this period of rapid growth, stressed immature plants produce a toxin that when combined with a cobalt deficiency in livestock, cause staggers."

Management involves supplementing with cobalt, and high cobalt mineral loose-licks like StockMins-Crop Grazer Plus Cobalt are made for this purpose.

Perennial and annual ryegrass staggers are two other diseases, and although caused by different toxins can be managed in a similar way.

On the back of a good growing season and following summer rainfall, perennial ryegrass staggers is seen when sheep graze tall, dry ryegrass pasture left over from spring.

"Like Phalaris staggers, the lethal toxin is an alkaloid, however, in this case it's derived from an endophyte fungus, which, under the right conditions thrives within the plant."

Annual ryegrass staggers, a severe and often fatal disease, is caused by bacteria that infect annual ryegrass plants within nematodes during flowering and stay within the plant throughout its life. "After infecting the plant, the bacteria release bacterial corynetoxins that are harmful when ingested by all livestock and can build up within the animal over a period of months".

Although in the past preventing livestock from grazing ryegrass during autumn has been the only form of management, this is not always a practical solution, especially this year where good feed is sparse.

According to Dr Meggison recent innovation in this space has provided more options for farmers.

"Mineral loose-licks, like StockMins-Detox, contain a blend of effective toxin binders, vitamins and trace elements to aid in the control of a wide range of toxins including alkaloids, bacterial toxins and other harmful substances."

"Furthermore, with any case of staggers feeding a palatable hay can play a role in diluting the toxins and reducing the risk," he said.