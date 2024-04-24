Breeding Angus bulls for commercial producers

Helmsman style bull sale to suit everyone Advertising Feature

Picture supplied

Reiland Angus will be conducting a buyer-friendly bull sale at Killimicat Station, Tumut, NSW, on Tuesday May 21, 2024.

Sam and Mark Lucas say these bulls have been specially selected for this sale to suit clients who want them for the purpose of heifer joining, with ease of calving an emphasis.



In addition, an excellent line of cow joining bulls will be offered with numerous bulls posting top 10 per cent 600 day growth performance.

The sires represented in this sale include renown USA and Australian bulls with proven carcase excellence. Plus "all bulls are fertility tested and soundness assessed by Holbrook Vet Centre," they said.

Importantly, this sale will be done Helmsman style, which "was requested by many clients who prefer the less hype and pressure of major public auctions."

In a Helmsman sale, all items or lots (in this case, bulls) are up for auction at the same time, instead of one after the other. Buyers are able to focus their attention on the bull (or bulls) they want most, but also still have the opportunity to bid on any other bull if the price of their preferred one goes beyond what they're willing to pay.

This system also makes things a bit easier for online bidders, and this sale will be conducted in association with AuctionsPlus. Contact your Elders agency or for further detail, the Lucas family (Sam Lucas 0402 450 685 or Mark Lucas 0428 693 585).