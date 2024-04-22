Fun, fashion and memories as Riverina race meeting celebrates 80 years

Two community stalwarts, John Gavel and Sarina Saffioti, were honoured with life memberships at the Leeton Jockey Club's 80th anniversary celebrations on Saturday.
Leeton Jockey Club president Grant Fitzsimon, himself notching up his 20th anniversary in the role, presented the life memberships after the running of the CopRice Leeton Cup.
Mr Gavel, who serves as treasurer, has been involved with the club for more than 35 years and also served a term as president in 2001-2002.
"It is sometimes a fairly onerous task, but we work hard to make sure our members are kept up to date with our financial situation. The fact I am receiving this award on a day we are celebrating 80 years as a club makes it more meaningful," he said.
Mr Gavel paid tribute to the founding members of the club in 1944.
"Those people who held the first meeting in the CWA rooms in 1944 were brave because we really didn't know what the future stood for Australia. Today we should be thanking them for their contribution."
Mrs Saffioti has volunteered as the hospitality manager for more than 30 years ensuring the jockeys, guests and sponsors were looked after.
The 80th anniversary celebrations saw 86-year-old Leeton trainer Peter Clancy given the honour of cutting the cake. Mr Clancy was celebrating his own anniversary of 70 years as a trainer after notching up this first win at the age of 16 with Heart Flash, owned by his father Norman Clancy, at Goolgowi in 1954.
Unveiled on the day was the Leeton Jockey Club's new female jockey rooms, with the nine female jockeys approving of the new facilities. The club received funding of $109,000 from the NSW Government's Stronger Country Communities Fund for the building.
Special guests at the meeting were Deputy Leader of the Opposition and Federal Member for Farrer Sussan Ley, Member for Murray Helen Dalton, Leeton Shire Council Mayor Tony Reneker and former Leeton mayor Paul Maytom.
Many retired trainers, owners, jockeys, bookmakers and stewards also attended the meeting including former LJC president Marni Supramaniam, Sydney, bookmaker from the 1960s and 70s Max Dennett, Sydney, a former Leeton apprentice jockey Shelley Pollard, Bowral, and retired steward Darryl McLean, Wagga.
A special souvenir program with the club's history was produced for the day.
Mr Fitzsimon thanked the committee members and local and regional business houses over the last 80 years for their support and dedication to the club.
"What we do here is for the community of Leeton. We pay tribute to all those who have played a part in our journey, the trainers, jockeys, breeders, owners, supporters who have given their talent and expertise over the years," he said.
Helen Dalton said the Leeton racecourse lived up to its reputation as one of the best maintained tracks in the western Riverina.
"Congratulations to the community and its jockey club on this landmark anniversary," she said.
Cr Reneker volunteers were the backbone of the community, and the Jockey Club was a great example of it.
Canberra Indonesian teacher and fashionista Sally Martin made it back-to-back wins in the Most Fashionable Lady in the competitive Fashions on the Field Competition.
Fresh from an Orange Gold Cup win, Ms Martin wore a one-off dress from Raw Cloth, Darwin, featuring a European fabric in blue and copper tones, matched with a pale blue vintage blouse on social media.
"I like to shop sustainably and have a favourite outfit that I can change up with a hat, shoes or bag. I have also worn this in summer as well, I do like a dress that is quite versatile," Ms Martin said.
"The hat I had made for this dress by a With Grace Millinery, in Cairns."
Elizabeth Paterson, of Griffith, also made it back-to-back wins in the millinery section with a stunning contemporary structured headpiece in orange and sky blue coordinated with her outfit.
The third back-to-back winner was Isabella Mercuri, Leeton, winning the Local Lady of the Day for women residing within 50km of Leeton.
Marlee Taylor, Leeton, was the Best Dressed Girl Under 12, Joel Taylor, Leeton, the Best Dressed Boy Under 12, Warren Cochrane, Leeton, the Best Dressed Gent, Rhondda and Warren Cochrane, the Most Stylish Couple, and Albert, Jaimi, Percy and Elsie Gorman, Yenda, the Best Dressed Family.
