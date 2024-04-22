The Rural
Fun, fashion and memories as Riverina race meeting celebrates 80 years

By Kim Woods
April 23 2024 - 9:51am
Two community stalwarts, John Gavel and Sarina Saffioti, were honoured with life memberships at the Leeton Jockey Club's 80th anniversary celebrations on Saturday.

