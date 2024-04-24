Helmsman style bull sale to suit everyone

Reiland Angus will be conducting a buyer-friendly bull sale at Killimicat Station, Tumut, NSW, on Tuesday May 21, 2024.
Sam and Mark Lucas say these bulls have been specially selected for this sale to suit clients who want them for the purpose of heifer joining, with ease of calving an emphasis.
In addition, an excellent line of cow joining bulls will be offered with numerous bulls posting top 10 per cent 600 day growth performance.
The sires represented in this sale include renown USA and Australian bulls with proven carcase excellence. Plus "all bulls are fertility tested and soundness assessed by Holbrook Vet Centre," they said.
Importantly, this sale will be done Helmsman style, which "was requested by many clients who prefer the less hype and pressure of major public auctions."
In a Helmsman sale, all items or lots (in this case, bulls) are up for auction at the same time, instead of one after the other. Buyers are able to focus their attention on the bull (or bulls) they want most, but also still have the opportunity to bid on any other bull if the price of their preferred one goes beyond what they're willing to pay.
This system also makes things a bit easier for online bidders, and this sale will be conducted in association with AuctionsPlus. Contact your Elders agency or for further detail, the Lucas family (Sam Lucas 0402 450 685 or Mark Lucas 0428 693 585).
"All bulls are delivered free of charge to successful purchasers and fully guaranteed for two years."
This year marks the 98th year of the Graham family successfully breeding Angus cattle in the South West Slopes of NSW.
Run by Bill and Shauna Graham and daughter Georgia, the Bongongo herd is comprised of 1200 stud and commercial females.
Fertility traits and lower mature cow size have been the focus for many generations. This, coupled with the early adoption of performance and DNA testing, as well as extensive AI and ET programs across the herd, has enabled continual genetic gain.
"Backed by excellent breeding and genetics we have had clients win some exciting awards this year," Bill said.
Sunny Point Pastoral, Oberon won the Champion Virtual Taste Test Carcase at the 2024 Sydney Royal Easter Show with a steer sired by Bongongo Q771 and prepared by Scots All Saints College.
Clients also had some great results at 2024 Beef Spectacular winning reserve champion Riverine Premium Beef Champion pen and reserve champion Teys Certified Premium Black Angus champion pen.
68 bulls are up for sale in the Bongongo Autumn Helmsman on-property bull sale on Monday May 20, to be held at Riverview and interfaced with AuctionsPlus.
An open day will also be held at Riverview on May 13 to view the bulls prior.
In the upcoming sale there are some impressive bulls. Of note are sons by Dunoon Quick Draw McGraw Q1163 who showcase overall consistency, muscling and marbling, and excellent figures.
"His progeny are exciting," Bill said.
Staggers is generic term to describe ruminants presenting with paralysis, trembling, muscle spasms or wild behaviour.
Reports of staggers are common in autumn, and although presenting with similar symptoms, there are a few different types of staggers, the causes and control of which are quite different.
Dr Meggison, chief nutritionist at AusFarm Nutrition Products, discussed the predisposing conditions, common causes and control measures of each disease.
Particularly prevalent this year in south eastern NSW, Phalaris staggers is caused by an alkaloid toxin that is produced by most subspecies of Phalaris during the early vegetative phase.
"Following a dry summer, the first few months post autumn break is the riskiest period for Phalaris staggers," Dr Meggison said.
"During this period of rapid growth, stressed immature plants produce a toxin that when combined with a cobalt deficiency in livestock, cause staggers."
Management involves supplementing with cobalt, and high cobalt mineral loose-licks like StockMins-Crop Grazer Plus Cobalt are made for this purpose.
Perennial and annual ryegrass staggers are two other diseases, and although caused by different toxins can be managed in a similar way.
On the back of a good growing season and following summer rainfall, perennial ryegrass staggers is seen when sheep graze tall, dry ryegrass pasture left over from spring.
"Like Phalaris staggers, the lethal toxin is an alkaloid, however, in this case it's derived from an endophyte fungus, which, under the right conditions thrives within the plant."
Annual ryegrass staggers, a severe and often fatal disease, is caused by bacteria that infect annual ryegrass plants within nematodes during flowering and stay within the plant throughout its life. "After infecting the plant, the bacteria release bacterial corynetoxins that are harmful when ingested by all livestock and can build up within the animal over a period of months".
Although in the past preventing livestock from grazing ryegrass during autumn has been the only form of management, this is not always a practical solution, especially this year where good feed is sparse.
According to Dr Meggison recent innovation in this space has provided more options for farmers.
"Mineral loose-licks, like StockMins-Detox, contain a blend of effective toxin binders, vitamins and trace elements to aid in the control of a wide range of toxins including alkaloids, bacterial toxins and other harmful substances."
"Furthermore, with any case of staggers feeding a palatable hay can play a role in diluting the toxins and reducing the risk," he said.