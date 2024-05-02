Lamb survival is the primary key to improved profitability Advertising Feature

In modern sheep enterprises there are very few opportunities to really improve business profitability, with many innovations offering single figure efficiencies at best.

However, the four-month period from late pregnancy through to weaning presents an opportunity that is so great that it can significantly change the profitability of any sheep enterprise.

The opportunity involves giving lambs and ewes the best chance of survival during the lambing period, the period where producers often lose up to a third of their lambs annually.

Dr Meggison, chief nutritionist and managing director of AusFarm Nutrition Products, argues that although lambing mortalities are a significant cost to farm businesses, many losses are unavoidable and vary between breeds and ewes of different ages.

"There's a long list of common lambing mortalities and there's a complex interaction of variables including environmental factors, nutrition, breed, age and management that all play a role", Dr Meggison said.

"Most lamb deaths occur within the first three days of birth and of these, starvation, mis-mothering and exposure account for around 50 per cent."

Although the sheep industry accepts 10 per cent mortalities in singles and 20 per cent in twins, any reduction in lambing mortalities can significantly boost the bottom line.

"Paying extra attention to ewe health and nutrition from four weeks pre-lambing until around six weeks post-lambing can reduce ewe stress and increase the number of healthy lambs hitting the ground."

From four weeks pre-lambing until six weeks post-lambing, first the rapidly growing foetus then the newborn lamb draws increasing amounts of energy, protein and minerals from the ewe. This can be extremely stressful for the ewe and deficiencies in energy and minerals in this period can lead to pregnancy toxaemia, mis-mothering, exposure and hypocalcaemia.

According to Dr Meggison, "the energy and mineral deficiency is almost doubled in twi- bearing ewes, so scanning, separating and feeding and effective mineral lambing supplement and high-energy grain to twiners can make a huge difference."

