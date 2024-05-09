Effective supplementation to boost winter grazing for lambs Advertising Feature

Lambs fed with StockMins-Crop Grazer Plus (which is an effective green feed supplement) during grazing performed significantly better. Picture supplied

As autumn sowing activities wind up and lambing kicks into gear, many producers are looking for the next rain event to help get crops and pastures established before cool temperatures set in.

Each day that goes by without a decent autumn break limits feed production that can be utilised during winter.

According to Micheal Savli, technical manager and nutritionist at AusFarm Nutrition, years like this one, where quality winter feed may be limited, present the best value for grazing dual-purpose crops given the rain comes in time.

"Cereal crops are great sources of feed during winter, especially for lambs when quality feed is limited", Mr Savli said.

On top of this, crops have generally low parasite pressure and can play an important role in worm management. However, according to Mr Savli, livestock grazing crops need to be carefully managed. "Common deficiencies in key minerals like magnesium, sodium and calcium prevent livestock from utilising the feed to its full potential. Furthermore, high levels of potassium in crops and winter pastures have an antagonistic effect on magnesium, reducing absorption and exacerbating deficiencies."

Interestingly, when livestock grazing crops and winter pastures are supplemented with an effective green feed supplement, mineral, vitamin and trace element deficiencies can be satisfied and the production response to balancing minerals in the diet can be exceptional.

Product trials in Junee in 2023, involving lambs grazing barley crops and lush green pasture, concluded that lambs fed an effective green feed supplement during grazing (in this case, StockMins-Crop Grazer Plus), performed significantly better than lambs supplemented with a competitor's product plus lime and salt.

Mr Savli said "in the trials lambs fed StockMins-Crop Grazer Plus achieved 12 per cent and 14 per cent higher liveweight gains on crops and pastures, respectively."

Interestingly, the largest differences were seen in the liveweight gain of the smaller lambs with a 50 per cent higher growth rate in the crop trial and 18 per cent higher on pasture.

Despite this, Mr Savli is confident that effective green feed supplementation can have a greater impact in a drier season.



"Due to various environmental factors, we are expecting winter feed to be quite low in minerals and trace elements. These deficiencies impact production, however, when corrected with an effective supplement can see liveweight gain responses of 30 to 50 per cent."