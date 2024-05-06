The Rural
The Rural's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Telstra delays 3G shutdown by two months

JG
By Jason Gregory
May 6 2024 - 2:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Telstra has delayed the switchover of its 3G network to 4G and 5G technologies to allow more time for customers to upgrade devices. File photo.
Telstra has delayed the switchover of its 3G network to 4G and 5G technologies to allow more time for customers to upgrade devices. File photo.

Telstra will push back the planned shutdown of its 3G network by two months following widespread concerns that around 400,000 customers of Telstra, Optus and TPG would be blocked from making triple-zero emergency calls after the switch-off.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jason Gregory

National Rural Affairs Writer

National rural affairs writer for ACM's agricultural print and digital publications, covering federal politics, agri-politics and life in the regions. 2023 National Rural Press Club award winner. Send story tips to jason.gregory@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.