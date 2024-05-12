Rice binds two nations to share knowledge

Sharing knowledge has always been a key component to the farming industry and it remains no different today.
At the end of April, a graduation of 142 Papua New Guinean farmers took place thanks to a unique initiative with links to the Australian rice industry.
The farmers gained a Certificate in Irrigated Rice Farming through SunRice Group subsidiary Trukai Industries' Smart Farmer program.
The Smart Farmer program was established in 2022 in a five-year partnership between Trukai, the PNG University of Technology and the Pacific Adventist University and builds on decades of SunRice research and development in rice growing at 'Old Coree' in Jerilderie.
The graduation was the highlight of Trukai's Rice Field Day held at Erap near Lae, which showcased Trukai's investment in rice farming and production and commitment to working closely with local farmers to enhance their skills in rice cultivation.
Chairman of Trukai and SunRice grower director John Bradford the SunRice Group invested in PNG more than 50 years ago.
"Today our subsidiary Trukai Industries Limited boasts one of the leading consumer brands in the country, providing food security to PNG through our vitamin enriched rice products with around 70 per cent market share," he said.
"Partnering with Trukai and the Smart Farmer Program has given us a wonderful opportunity to support the development of the domestic rice industry in PNG.
"We congratulate the graduates, the team at Trukai and, in particular, rice development manager Aina Davis."
Aina is passionate about the rice industry in PNG and has leveraged support from Rice Research Australia in terms of expertise, trial experience, research and access to internationally developed varieties that suit the climate of PNG. Aina recently travelled to Jerilderie, where she was a guest speaker at the industry's Australian rice field day.
A rice harvest demonstration of 50 hectares was also conducted during Trukai's Rice Field Day as part of the total 800 hectares of land allocated for commercial rice farming.
