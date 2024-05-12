Top honours for Bauer's first state sheep show outing in a decade

The first appearance in a decade at the NSW State Sheep Show has proved fruitful for Ariah Park's Bauer Border Leicester.
In an incredibly strong section, Jamie and Tracey Buerckner's Bauer 71 was awarded reserve champion ram at Dubbo, at a string other further wins saw the stud declared most successful exhibitor.
Lost River-based stud Talkook proved tough competition claiming the top honour in the breed's NSW State Sheep Show ring.
The stud were sashed champion Border Leicester ram and best Border Leicester sheep in show with their exhibit Talkook 40.
Coming from one of the largest classes of the day - ram under one year woolly (open) - which had 13 exhibits, the Border Leicester best in show was a real standout for judge Ashley Corkhill, Normanhurst, Boorowa.
"He has so much to offer, I love his feet, he stands well and has a beautiful fleece of wool," he said.
"He has great young sire potential."
Talkook stud principal Kylie Anderson, Lost River, said the win felt quite amazing.
"He is by a ram that goes back to the Mount Beckham line and is out of one of our ewes," she said.
"He won junior champion ram at Canberra Royal but has come a long way in the last three or four weeks."
Talkook 40 was also awarded junior champion Border Leicester ram.
The July 2023-drop ram will take to the ring in July at the Australian Sheep and Wool Show in Bendigo.
Reserve champion Border Leicester ram was awarded to Jamie and Tracey Buerckner, Bauer Border Leicester, Ariah Park, for Bauer 71.
Sired by Retallack Footman II and out of Bauer 247, he was also sashed the junior champion reserve Border Leicester ram.
The success didn't stop there for Bauer, who also took home the broadribbon for champion Border Leicester ewe with their exhibit Bauer 303.
Considering it was their first time back in the ring at the State Sheep Show in over a decade, Bauer stud principal Jamie Buerckner, Ariah Park, said he was extremely happy with the results.
The August 23-drop ewe was sired by Retallack Footman II and out of Bauer 59.
"She has a beautiful fleece of wool and great structural correctness," he said.
Judge Ashley Corkhill said the ewe was incredibly special.
"To breed a ewe like that is something to be really proud of," he said.
Bauer 303 also received junior champion Border Leicester ewe. Additionally, the stud claimed most successful exhibitor.
Reserve champion Border Leicester ewe was awarded to Talbragar Border Leicesters, Dunedoo, for their exhibit Talbragar 23002 who was also sashed junior champion Border Leicester ewe.
