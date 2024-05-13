Lakeside Park sashed top honour in White Suffolk ring at State Sheep Show

Lakeside Park, Finley, has taken home the top honour in the White Suffolk ring at the NSW State Sheep Show in Dubbo.
Under the eye of judge Shane Baker, Booloola White Suffolk, Banringhup, Vic, the stud received champion White Suffolk ram and supreme White Suffolk of show with their exhibit Lakeside 01.
"He's got all the right things in the right places and is a good representative of what a White Suffolk sheep should look like," he said.
"He has great balance with good bone and muscle, and he is beautiful on his feet."
Lakeside Park stud principal Phillip Murrowood, Finley, said he was really happy to be awarded his first supreme White Suffolk of show broadribbon.
"He is a well balanced ram with good hind quarters, plenty of length and a good sire head," he said.
Sired by Kiss 200007 and out of a Lakeside Park ewe, the champion ram will head down to Bendigo for the Australian Sheep and Wool Show in July.
Reserve champion White Suffolk ram went to Rocdell 151, exhibited by Rocdell White Suffolks, Bigga.
In the ewes, Macarthur Anglican School, Cobbitty, claimed the champion White Suffolk with their exhibit Macarthur 230032.
The August-born single by Rocdell 21007 and out of Macarthur 210006, was sashed this year's Sydney Royal grand champion in the schools meat sheep section, as well as reserve champion ewe at Castle Hill and Camden show.
Macarthur agricultural teacher David Baker said the team were very excited to win the broadribbon against a strong class of competition.
Exhibiting at the State Sheep Show since 2015, Macarthur 230032 is the school's first champion to be sashed in Dubbo.
"She will run in the school flock and will be joined next January/February to hopefully produce a couple more winning lambs," Mr Baker said.
Judge Shane Baker said his decision between the top three ewes was incredibly tight, but the champion ewe's balance was beautiful.
Reserve champion White Suffolk ewe was awarded to Farrer 32, exhibited by Farrer Memorial Agricultural High school.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.