Optimise industry forecast with easy care, high growth bulls

With beef industry analysts forecasting a profit lift of 35 to 40 per cent for quality beef, Reiland Angus is set to offer an especially selected line of 35 bulls on Tuesday, May 21.
Reiland Angus co-principal Mark Lucas said there was a strong future for international beef demand as 2025 approached.
"Such a forecast makes decisions made now for breeding herd genetics important so producers can optimize this forecast industry uplift," Mr Lucas said.
With the sale to be held at Killimicat Station, Tumut, more than 60 per cent of the catalogue on May 21 is suitable for heifer joinings across all breeds.
"The offering highlights the Reiland Angus focus of easy care, high growth and superior carcase traits of eye muscle and marbling," Mr Lucas said.
"The Lucas family has responded to clients who prefer to purchase bulls in a stress free, flexible environment via the buyer favoured Helmsman system.
"All bulls are delivered free of charge by Reiland Angus. Numerous bulls on offer post top level EBV's (estimated breeding values) for calving ease and low birthweight."
All bulls offered have been vet checked for breeding soundness by Holbrook Veterinary Centre to assure buyer confidence in a two-year structural guarantee.
Any enquiries contact Michael Glasser - Elders 0403 526 702; Mark Lucas - 0428 693 585 or Sam Lucas - 0402 450 686.
