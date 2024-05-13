Agtech Alley to showcase latest in agricultural tech at Henty field days

Henty Machinery Field Days is one of 22 organisations around the nation to receive funding under Round 2 of the AgriFutures Agritech Event Sponsorship Program to host an innovative new event in 2024, Agtech Alley.
The grants aim to foster commercialisation opportunities, attract investment and elevate Australian agritech enterprises. Henty Machinery Field Days is supported by funding from the Australian Government Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry as part of its Support Regional Trade Events Program.
Henty Machinery Field Days will partner with NSW Department of Primary Industries to present a dedicated interactive trade exhibition space during the agribusiness event on September 17-19.
Agtech Alley will deliver practical advice to producers and industry organisations through hourly showcases, panel discussions and live demonstrations.
Visitors will be able to learn about cutting edge innovation and how they can apply the latest technology on-farm, be it remote sensors, connectivity, or post-harvest solutions to streamline business operations.
Henty Machinery Field Days chief executive officer Belinda Anderson said Agtech Alley would be a one-stop shop aimed to educate and demonstrate adoption of best practice.
Mrs Anderson also welcomed continued support for the not-for-profit co-operative from Albury-Wodonga businesses, Barlens and Dunn's Twin City Cranes, both extending their sponsorships for another five years.
Barlens chief operating officer Morris Mckeeman was pleased to cement the sponsorship on the back of the event hire business marking 20 years of service to the field days.
"It's great to be onboard with the HMFD again for another five years, it makes sense to us to have partnerships with large events like the HMFD and ensures the ongoing support in both camps moving forward over the next five years," Mr Mckeeman said.
Dunn's Twin City Cranes contribute a 10-tonne City Crane each year to hold the public address system 20m above the field day site and franna cranes for five weeks on site loading and unloading.
Principal Jon Dunn gives the Henty Machinery Field Days outdoor crews a refresher course on the many cranes supplied by Dunn's and used each year on site.
"The Henty team are a fantastic group of people, and the relationship works well for our business," Mr Dunn said.
"Having our crane holding up the public address system and the Henty staff operating the smaller crane on site set-up and pack-up helps promote our business."
