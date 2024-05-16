'Worst decision in ag' brings anger, frustration to Wagga saleyards

The first Wagga sheep sale since the live export ban announcement was shrouded by uncertainty, but agricultural bodies say they will fight to get the decision overturned.
It marks the first sale at the Wagga Livestock Marketing Centre since the federal government's snap announcement at the weekend that live exports of sheep by sea will be phased out from May 1, 2028, prompting angry reactions from farmers and agricultural bodies.
The $107 million over the next five years to support Australian sheep farmers during the transition away from live exports will do little to compensate farmers, according to Wagga-based president of the Australian Livestock and Property Agents Association, Peter Cabot.
"You would need 30 times that figure to try and equal it out," Mr Cabot said.
"You may as well not even give the 100 because its absolutely inconsequential to the farmer.
"It's the worst decision in agriculture that I've ever heard of, because its going to have a detrimental effect to the price of sheep in Australia."
Director of Wagga Regional Livestock, Isaac Hill, also viewed this compensation as limited.
"It's the equivalent of about four kilometres of freeway," he said.
"If we're going to try and revolutionise the whole of the Western Australian sheep set-up, that would not even scratch the surface."
The decision to ban live exports by sea is in accordance to recommendations an independent panel took to the government in October, with WA feeling the effects first as most boats leave from the west coast, bound for areas like the Middle East.
Sheep are exported due to the high processing costs in Australia with sheep making up over half of all exported livestock last year.
Mr Hill believes the decision to ban exports happened suddenly and hasn't been thought out.
"We don't know what effect it's going to have on our markets over here [Wagga], but certainly we're very surprised that the government is just making that decision without any lead-up discussions Australia wide," Mr Hill said.
"The world needs feeding, and we are net exporters, and that is certainly an avenue that we should have."
Riverina MP Michael McCormack agrees the ban would mean difficult times for sheep farmers across the nation, saying the ban can only have a negative impact.
It's a sentiment shared by Mr Cabot, who says that he will be fighting to get this decision overturned.
"Word on the street is everyone's devastated, everyone wants it overturned, its a simple as that," Mr Cabot said.
"There's 20 different groups around Australia that have all joined together to say how detrimental its going to be and to oppose it."
Mr Hill would also like to see the bans revoked, but knows getting anything changed won't happen swiftly.
"I know that the lobby groups have been activated very quickly, common sense probably does need to prevail in this scenario," he said.
"The decision to ban it is one thing, the decision to overturn, I guarantee you will take a lot longer."
