The Rural
The Rural's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'Worst decision in ag' brings anger, frustration to Wagga saleyards

Jeremy Eager
By Jeremy Eager
May 16 2024 - 2:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga-based president of the Australian Livestock and Property Agents Association, Peter Cabot, is worried about the future of Australia's sheep industry. Picture by Jeremy Eager
Wagga-based president of the Australian Livestock and Property Agents Association, Peter Cabot, is worried about the future of Australia's sheep industry. Picture by Jeremy Eager

The first Wagga sheep sale since the live export ban announcement was shrouded by uncertainty, but agricultural bodies say they will fight to get the decision overturned.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeremy Eager

Jeremy Eager

Journalist

Originally from Wollongong, Jeremy has made the move to The Daily Advertiser to tell the stories of the Riverina. Got a story to share? Email jeremy.eager@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.