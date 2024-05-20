Young Cootamundra family make a return to the Hereford National

A familiar face was was seen around the shed at the Hereford National show and sale this year, but this time exhibiting his own cattle.
Paul Manwaring along with his wife Natalie, are no strangers to the Hereford breed with Paul being involved with the breed from a young age.
In his younger years Paul was involved in his family's stud Rose Hill Herefords at Cootamundra, later going on the the gain management roles within other Hereford studs.
After the couple bought their own property and started a contracting business, they had the opportunity to purchase half of a local stud herd of Jason Graham's.
Mr Graham offered the herd to the family when he moved back to New Zealand, which has now led to the young family to have 30 breeding females.
Mr Manwaring said the family aim to have a small but tight knit herd in the future.
"This is the first time we've been exhibiting our own cattle but have exhibited plenty of bulls here for other people," he said.
"Jason spent a fair bit of time and money at Mawarra buying cows out of their female sales."
"We've used Mawarra Influential Q162 heavily and Mawarra Tanjil Q410 in the polled side, with some calves coming along by Mawarra Showtime P277, which is the sire of the grand champion bull here."
The cow family within the herd include Mawarra Tabitha and Mawarra Doreen, which were some of the cow families evident in the well performing bulls throughout the show and sale.
Oak Hill Titian, the families first bull to be offered for sale placed third under the eye of international judge Shane Bedwell, American Hereford Association, Kansas City.
He then was purchased for $16,000 by P and C Faithfull, Omeo, Vic.
Mr Manwaring said in the future he hopes to involve the children within the stud and see them have the opportunities he did growing up through the youth program, including president of the National Hereford Youth for a number of years.
"It's always been an interest, but to be able to have the opportunity to be able to get into it with some good quality cattle has been great," he said.
"We couldn't pass it up."
"It would be great to see the kids go through the things that we did when we were young."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.