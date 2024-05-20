The Rural
The Rural's complete view of property
Repeat buyers purchase top priced bull at Bongongo Angus

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
May 20 2024 - 6:13pm
Ian and Glen Mawhood and Tristan Lanser, Sunny Point Pastoral, Oberon, with the top priced bull among their draft and Ryan Bajada, Elders stud stock, Georgia Graham, Ted, Bert and Jax Murphy, Bongongo Angus, Coolac.
Proven paddock to plate performance led repeat buyers to purchase the top priced bull at today's offering of 63 Angus sires on account Bill, Shauna and Georgia Graham, Bongongo Angus, Coolac.

Stephen Burns

Stephen Burns

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

