Repeat buyers purchase top priced bull at Bongongo Angus

Proven paddock to plate performance led repeat buyers to purchase the top priced bull at today's offering of 63 Angus sires on account Bill, Shauna and Georgia Graham, Bongongo Angus, Coolac.
The sale realised a top price of $22,000 with an average price of $10,096.77 for the 62 bulls sold.
The top priced bull Bongongo T1003 was bought by Sunny Point Pastoral, Oberon, in their selection of four sire replacements which averaged $16,125.
Company principals Ian and Glen Mawhood, and Tristan Lanser, have developed a consumer demand for their branded cuts of beef, which requires 12 bodies each week to be delivered to their dedicated outlets.
"We had previous success and appreciate the consistency of the bulls," Ian Mawhood said.
"We look at the bulls for their conformation first before considering the set of data."
In the case of the top priced bull, he said the data of moderate cow weight, growth and easy birth were key factors in their selection.
"We have to be able to finish our calves as yearlings weighing around 480kgs," Glen Mawhood said.
"We have improved pastures but we also ensure continuity of supply with supplementary grain when necessary."
Sired by Lawsons Rocky Road $4010, from Dunoon Japara Q710, the top priced bull weighing 654kg, with a scrotal measurement of 41cm had semen retained by the vendors.
Indicative April 2024 TransTasman Angus Cattle Evaluation Estimated Breeding Values included -0.3 gestation length, +0.7 birthweight, +10.7 eye muscle area, +2.9 rib fat, +3.6 rump and +5.00 intra-muscular-fat percentage.
A steer bred by Sunny Point Pastoral and sired by Bongongo Q771 and prepared by Scots All Saints College, Bathurst, was the champion Virtual Taste Test carcase during the 2024 Sydney Royal Easter Show; while success in the 2024 Beef Spectacular, saw the five Sunny Point-bred steers awarded the reserve champion Riverine Premium Beef Champion Pen in the feedback trial.
Volume buyers included Beggan Beggan Pastoral Co, Harden who selected four sires for average price of $11,750: Wylarah Pastoral Company Pty Ltd, Tallong, who bought four bull for $12,000 average, Freeway Co, Wallaroo, took three bulls home for $6500 average and DJ Graham Trust, Adgungbilly, selected three sire replacements for $9333 average.
Individual selections of bulls included $14,000 paid by GH Harris and Sons, Coolac: $11,000 paid by D and M Kingwell Pty Ltd, Adjungbilly and $12,500 paid by Uri East Pty Ltd, Darlington Point.
On behalf of her family, Georgia Graham was very pleased with the sale result.
"We had a near one hundred percent clearance with a very good average," Ms Graham said.
"Lots of repeat buyers were her and also some new clients, their support was very much appreciated."
Listed on AuctionsPlus through which platform nine bull were bought, the Helmsman sale was settled by Elders Gundagai, with Ryan Bajada leading buyers through the catalogue.
