Apiary conference causes buzz in Wagga as pest tops industry agenda

The Range Function Centre was a hive of activity on Friday as beekeepers, researchers and bee keeping suppliers gathered in Wagga to talk everything apiary at the NSW Apiarists Association AGM.
Bianca Giggins from the Australian Honey Bees Industry Council (AHBIC) was at the two-day event, learning about how the industry is fairing after last year's turmoil against the varroa mite.
"This year's got a particular focus on varroa, but every year this conference brings professional beekeepers together to learn, to share ideas, to get reports back on research and development that's been going on in the industry," Ms Giggins said.
"NSW is the biggest beekeeping state, so this is quite an important one... this is the one event where a lot of the state comes together."
The theme of this year's conference was Varroa - Changing the face of apiculture in Australia, Ms Giggins said the industry is now focused on managing the varroa conflict, rather than eradication, saying were only just starting to feel the sting the parasites caused last year.
"Varroa is here to stay... annually in other parts of the world, beekeepers are losing somewhere between 20 to 40 per cent of their colonies every year," she said.
"There was a very large proportion of our country's honey bees hit in the same area all at the same time.
"The transition to manage and to abandon eradication, and the impacts now that we'll start to feel from varroa spreading across the landscape in Australia, is beginning now."
Varroa mites were detected in the Riverina in August last year, resulting in exclusions zones being created across the region, with thousands of hives destroyed and millions of bees euthanised.
Varroa prevention a race against time
Emeritus Professor Ben Oldroyd chairs a committee that helps provide grants to honey bee and pollination researchers, reporting to the conference on how the industry in Australia plans to cope with varroa.
Mr Oldroyd has been researching on how to provide bees with supplementary feed which would allow them to cope with diseases and live longer lives.
"You can almost produce bees on sugar and water, but they live about 15 days and the colonies will go way down," he said.
"If you feed them pollen, or they can find natural pollen, they will live 40 to 50 days.
"Feeding bees supplementary feed to help them build up protein levels in their body, so they can cope with diseases and live a long and healthy life."
Mr Oldroyd and Ms Giggins understand that the large population of feral bees will become affected by varroa mite soon, leaving the only bees varroa-free the ones already with beekeepers.
"I do think varroa will be in South Australia, which is what we're mostly talking about here, within two years and the feral bees will be gone within 18 months of that," Mr Oldroyd said.
"It's one of the issues that we're grappling is that the ferals will get very high mite loads before they die and they will reinfect bees even after we've treated them."
"What conferences like this are also very good at doing is getting everybody together to understand what are our key priorities for research," Ms Giggins said.
"It's also about planning for that future and working together with pollination dependent industries, to make sure that it's a well-rounded business proposal for the future for all of us.
"What are the needs of the state particularly, to keep their businesses profitable, and continue doing what we do to underpin food security."
"We'll never get rid of varroa, we'll just manage the levels of varroa, which helps us to have healthier bees and continue doing what we do."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.