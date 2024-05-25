Push for national tourism trail to highlight Australia's shearing history

The Southern Riverina couple managing an historic shearing shed are hoping to develop a national tourism trail that pays homage to Australia's wool industry.
Graeme and Dianne Nalder own the Mooloomoon shearing shed, which is located on the banks of the Edward River just outside the town of Moulamein.
Mr Nalder said the shed was built in 1890 after the main shearing shed on Mooloomoon station burned down.
The original shed had been located inland but the new building was designed to capture the emerging river trade.
"It was a depot shed as well as a property shed," Mr Nalder said.
"It was right at the time when bade shearing was finishing up.
"In 1890 it was a 32-blade shed, then quickly went to mechanical.
"It then became a 24-stand- 12 either side - mechanical shed powered by steam engine."
The shed was still an integral part of the nearby Mooloomoon Station, which is an aggregation of about 24,280 hectares, until about 15 years ago.
But its location was a challenge, with the station having to cart sheep to the shed and then back out.
Mr Nalder said the McKinlay family sold a portion of the property on the riverbend to fund a new shed in a more central position.
"We were able to secure the smallest title with the buildings on it," he said.
"Our family property is 20 kilometres away and we had a tourist cabin there for about 10 years.
"When we came to retire from the farm, we replicated what we were doing before with cabins and the shearing shed history was an extension to that."
The shed features distinctive, uneven flooring.
Mr Nalder said floodwater had been under the shed three times - in 1930, 1956, and 2022 - causing some areas to sink.
The couple have carried out some work to restore damage caused by white ants, and the shed is now full of memorabilia, ranging from a life-size headless horseman model to historic Australian Wool Corporation posters.
Mr Nalder said they tried to highlight the iconic and unusual history and characters related to the district.
They also had a section of the shed dedicated to Aboriginal history unique to the area, and Mrs Nalder hoped to grow this going forward.
One wall also features the shearing shed hall of fame, which has photos and information on other major sheds throughout the country - and the couple have visited almost all of them.
"You can tell where we go on holiday," Mrs Nalder said.
For the last 10 years the couple have also been involved in restoring the Toganmain shearing shed, located between Darlington Point and Carrathool.
Mr Nalder said the long-term aim was to coordinate a national shearing shed trail that tourists could follow.
"There's been quite a few other owners receptive to the idea," he said.
"We always say, 'Europe had their castles and cathedrals, whereas in Australia we have shearing sheds'."
The shearing shed compliments the Moulamein Heritage Village, located in town.
The Mooloomoon site also included tourist cabins and had housed weddings, funerals, and travellers from all walks of life, Mrs Nalder said.
Moulamein was an ideal overnight stop for people travelling from South Australia to the snow, and also for those looking to fish while on holiday.
A large part of their clientele were professionals or tradespeople travelling for work, she said.
Most people did not stay especially for the shearing shed but it provided an extra piece of interest.
For the last two years they have also offered boat trips down the river, which also focuses on local history.
