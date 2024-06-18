In a matter of months, this huge area will be full of water for the MIA

The Roach's Reservoir project is not too far away from being filled with water as an August completion date draws near.
Works on Roach's enroute reservoir started in 2022, with the project aiming to benefit irrigators by complementing automation projects completed across the MIA.
The reservoir will be able to hold 5000 megalitres of water and is located near Yanco.
Murrumbidgee Irrigation (MI) chief executive officer Brett Jones gave an update on where the work is placed.
"The major earth works at are complete and the inlet and outlet channels are now cut into the Main Canal," he said.
"Electrical works are underway getting high voltage power to the site and the pumps.
"We will be filling the reservoir over the next two months."
With the project on track to be completed by August, Mr Jones said the reservoir would enable MI to be flexible, efficient and responsive to irrigators and town water needs.
A reservoir of this size will support surges in demand through MI's integrated channel network, allowing it to provide additional surge capacity across the network, higher flow rates to irrigators in peak events, as well as better matching to river ordering.
"Forecasting water orders, when it takes up to seven days to get from the dams to the MIA, is challenging and limits our ability to respond to demand fluctuations due to changes in climatic conditions," Mr Jones said.
"Having this new reservoir will enable us to get the water take versus water order as close as possible and ensure less water is lost to the resource set within the Murrumbidgee Valley."
With such a large project being ongoing for some time, it has attracted the attention of residents and visitors alike.
"The Yanco site was chosen because it sits high in the system, the soils were the right quality to build a reservoir on and it is in an area where MI can easily gravity feed water in and out of," Mr Jones said.
"The project was slowed down a little at different stages over the past two years due to wet weather making it unsafe for works to continue.
"It is a big reservoir, so it has certainly attracted the attention of passers-by.
"Irrigators are excited as it will provide them with much greater water security.
"This will also flow on to improving regional productivity, which benefits the entire MIA."
Funding for this project has been provided by the NSW Department of Planning and Environment and Federal Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water.
