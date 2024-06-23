Crisis ready: Riverina emergency services prep for ag tragedy

Agricultural areas like Leeton are prone to horrific accidents - think silo falls or being trapped under machinery - but rest assured the shire's emergency services are fully equipped to assist.
In collaboration with all emergency service agencies, VRA Rescue NSW hosted the first agricultural rescue exercise in the state to boost skills, knowledge, and capabilities for agencies to respond to complex rescue scenarios in rural, regional and remote environments.
Leeton shire was chosen to host this inaugural event on June 15 with the Yanco Agricultural Institute playing host to emergency services and volunteers from right across NSW for a day of hands-on learning.
This multi-agency agricultural rescue training exercise aimed to equip regional, rural and remote rescue trainers, operators and teams with the necessary skills to respond safely and effectively to complex rescue scenarios, involving extrication and casualty management, with agricultural, industrial, and heavy rolling stock.
That goal was achieved, according to VRA Rescue NSW Commissioner Brenton Charlton.
"Invaluable opportunities like these exercises provide rescue operators across all agencies with the necessary skills, experiences and learning opportunities to navigate and problem solve complex rescue scenarios in a controlled environment together as one team," he said.
Scenarios on the day were meticulously designed by qualified rescue trainers and assessors to depict real emergency rescue operations, involving heavy farm machinery including combine harvesters, excavators, augers and grain bins.
Participants worked together in multi-agency teams to implement and explore advanced stabilisation and securing techniques in order to move heavy agricultural machinery, vehicles and industrial rolling stock to ensure optimal safety and effectiveness during rescue operations.
Fire and Rescue NSW Assistant Commissioner - Regional Operations Cheryl Steer:
"Exercises like this one are extremely beneficial for our emergency organisations, allowing first responders to share their advice and know-how in realistic environments," she said.
NSW Rural Fire Service manager operational field support, Superintendent Brett Hagan:
"RFS volunteers provide vitally important rescue services to some of the most rural and remote communities in the state, often arriving first on scene at serious agricultural incidents," he said.
"The lessons learned by our operators participating this weekend, who have travelled from Moulamein and Adaminaby in the state's south as well as Mungindi up on the Queensland border, will further refine the rescue capability that agricultural workers depend on."
NSW Ambulance director, aeromedical and special operations, Wayne McKenna:
"The training provides the skills and the education to provide the best outcome for patients in rural environments," he said.
"The simulated training in real environments allows other agencies to work together and showcase their skills and expertise."
NSW SES Chief Superintendent Southern Zone Commander, Ben Pickup:
"Developing the skills of our first responders and improving cross-agency co-operation is critical for the ongoing safety of our communities," he said.
Participating included the VRA Rescue NSW, NSW Ambulance, Fire and Rescue NSW, NSW Rural Fire Service, NSW SES, as well as observers from Fire and Rescue ACT, Country Fire Authority Victoria, Rail Emergency Response Unit, Sydney Trains and the Australasian Rescue Organisation.
