Different types of generators: Which one should you get?

This is branded content.
Is there really a difference between an industrial, commercial or a standard generator? You best believe that every generator is specifically designed for different tasks and workloads. But the real question is, how do you know which one you need?
Our guide aims to help you identify some of the different types of generators and their best uses and ultimately give you an idea of which one is the right choice for you and your needs.
The portable generator is designed to be a super convenient way of having power wherever you need to go.
Whether you're camping or working on different sites, you can take this little guy with you almost anywhere...almost.
Due to their small stature, they're not the kind of generator you'd use to power your home, but they definitely have multiple uses, like charging tools and phones and being used in emergencies.
Looking for a generator to use in case of a blackout in your entire home? We're talking about powering the lights, maybe running the AC and the big appliances like the fridge. Well, then, the standby generator is your guy.
These machines are designed to provide larger amounts of power, so they are also quite big and come with a relatively big price tag. But if you live in an area that experiences frequent power failures, standby generators are worth it.
The industrial generator is similar to your average standby generator, only bigger...much bigger and will need to be transported via forklift or crane.
Their enormous size is due to the fact that they are designed to provide massive amounts of energy - up to two megawatts of power. They're also incredibly reliable and hardy and can withstand transportation, various weather conditions and other impacts that may occur at industrial plants.
These generators are sold at a high price, so unless you're set on buying one, it may be better to consider hiring an industrial generator.
For anyone wanting a more eco-friendly power source, buying or renting a solar generator is a brilliant option. These generators don't produce any emissions (which also makes them safe to use inside). They are designed to convert the sun's renewable energy into electricity.
Due to the technology being newer than your standard generator, solar generators are also quite pricey to buy. It's important to remember that these generators need to be exposed to direct sunlight in order to work effectively.
For those looking for a more cost-effective generator, consider diesel generators. These generators use diesel to run, which is generally cheaper than gasoline. Another benefit of using them is that they can be used in cold weather conditions.
Inverter generators are a great source of power for those who want clean energy or a quieter power source. They're also much safer to use for charging sensitive devices like phones and computers.
A wonderful benefit of buying or renting an inverter is that it comes in various sizes to fit a range of budgets. Small inverters are great for taking on camping trips, medium inverters are sufficient for powering campervans and RVs, and bigger inverters have the capacity to power entire homes.
A popular choice for those looking for a generator to use at home or for commercial use is a gasoline generator.
This is largely due to their initial affordability, but in the long run, they end up using a lot of fuel compared to diesel generators - this makes them convenient for short-term projects, but they are less reliable in emergencies.
An induction generator works by creating electromagnetic fields. These fields turn an internal rotor at different speeds to provide power.
The induction generator itself is really small and requires very little maintenance but starting it up requires a considerable amount of mechanical energy, which makes it work well with projects using mini hydro plants and wind farms.
This type of generator isn't recommended for home use as its wattage output can be inconsistent.
Many people are surprised to learn how many types of generators there are, and there are still many more. We hope this quick guide has given you an idea of which generator will best suit your needs.
