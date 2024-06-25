Australia's regional economy boom: What's happened and what's to come

This is branded content.
Australia's economy has held strong in recent years, with unemployment low and output high. What's even better is that it's expected to keep on trucking, with inflation set to decline too.
So now might be the time to do some upsizing, investment, or just start with a credit card comparison to see if there are better offers out there, because as the population of Australia is predicted to increase, so will the economy - and the opportunities that come with it.
Cities are growing, which feeds the regional economy. Towns are being renewed to accommodate people coming for weekend getaways, and remote workers who no longer need to live in the city for work.
This is the next economic boom for Australia, and here's what's happening. We'll talk you through the current state of things, and what to expect in the future, so you can make the best decisions with your money.
Australia's economy has been strong for the last few decades, due in large part to commodity trading. Besides having the 2nd largest accessible reserves of iron ore in the world, Australia also boasts the fifth largest coal reserves and major gas resources.
The country provides half the world with the natural resources for generating energy and steel - the building blocks of the modern world - and has been trading these at around 75% above the average of the preceding century.
It's no surprise then that this impressive GDP and cash flow has caused the Australian economy to boom since then.
Besides the constant support that mining companies provide to their mining towns, regional getaways have been growing too. State governments have been taking notice, trying to improve conditions in prospective towns that may become hubs for travel or digital workers.
Millions of dollars are being put into resurfacing roads, improving public housing, and refurbishing sightseeing locations. And as more people move to these locations, the local economy will grow, which will spill into the smaller towns nearby too.
Whether you've lived in a regional area for decades or find yourself a city-dweller questioning your loyalty to those high-rise apartments, the fact remains that a lot of investment focus is being shone on upcoming regional hubs.
Buying property, looking for a new career, or setting up businesses in these areas may plant the seeds for long-term success. That's why now is a good time to make credit card comparisons and assess your finances, and your options.
Explore a range of fees and perks offered by different cards, as well as business credit cards, for those entrepreneurs who can't resist a tempting financial forecast.
Remember that banks want your loyalty for their business, and nothing more, so it's up to you to be proactive and scour what else is available and may be more beneficial for your current financial situation, or longer-term financial goals.
Sydney and Melbourne are some of the most expensive cities to live in the world, and now that people can work from home, they want to live in cheaper, more comfortable locations. The desire to make the "tree-change" or "sea-change" has even been polled at almost half of city workers.
But these moves have only just begun, and we can expect major changes to regional economies as more people make the switch.
With a change in attitude and an increased desire for greater living space coupled with less need for office commuting, it won't be long before we'll see this reflected in the even-ing out of the ratio of city to suburb populations, on a larger scale than is already happening.
While the remote worker migration is mostly young people, the exact opposite age demographic are making the regional move too. The over 65 age group is growing rapidly due to sustained levels of low fertility, and an ever-increasing quality of healthcare, as well as access to it.
Retirees don't want to pay the overheads that come with living in bustling cities like Sydney when they could be spending their time in the more laid-back towns of the Hunter Valley or Tasmania.
So, the influx of older populations is another reason why regional towns are seeing an economic boom - the population is growing and so is the spending.
The majesty of Australia's landscapes and animals are well known, and in recent years the country's culture and lifestyle has attracted more overseas visitors, as we see a return to pre-Covid tourist numbers.
People from countries as varied as New Zealand, India, Singapore, United States, China, and Germany are choosing Australia as their big getaway, and they're spending far more here than pre-pandemic.
The eastern states are seeing the majority of this action - with regional beauties like the Barossa Valley or Cairns enjoying economic growth - but Western Australia has been enjoying an influx of nearby visitors too from Japan and Southeast Asia, with Broome and the South-West being hotspots for tourists.
Individuals with ties to these areas would do well to capitalise on them now before the market becomes too saturated.
Australia has always been a popular place to move to, and after the pandemic there was a huge influx of students and professionals arriving from overseas.
The majority of migrants move into the big cities for either work or education opportunities, which increases population density and gives residents more reason to move to the countryside.
This is one of the many indirect reasons for the regional economic boom, and a less obvious one that has been pumping up the country's smaller communities.
Of course, for new migrants to Australia, moving to one of the lesser-known regions of the country is still a viable option - propped up by the witness of Australian peers making the move themselves.
Australia is committed to going green, and because of that, wind, solar, and hydroelectric farms are appearing all along the coast and countryside. On top of this, a surge in the horticulture industry has predicted a forecast of $21 billion by 2030.
These booming (and blooming) fields create new jobs and a demand for a greater workforce alongside the products they produce, in the plan to be net zero by 2050. These projects and plans are expected to continue cropping up, marking another reason for the regional economic boom.
The regional economy boom is the result of Australia's immense success over the last couple of decades. The cities have grown and are growing faster still, so people and businesses are moving to the countryside to make space, driving increased interest and investment in these areas.
If you're in a demographic attracted by the appeal of regional life, whether from a career or property perspective, hopefully this article has better explained the reasoning behind the great regional shift, as well as predictions for the future.
By 2050, the country's population is expected to have grown by almost 50%, so if you're considering making the move yourself, or you want to capitalise on this investment opportunity, now's the time.
This information is of a general nature only and should not be regarded as specific to any particular situation. Readers are encouraged to seek appropriate professional advice based on their personal circumstances.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.