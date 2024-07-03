Keep your guard up this winter by getting vaccinated now Advertising Feature

Vaccination helps reduce the risk of severe illness, hospitalisation, and death from influenza and COVID-19 for you and for those around you. Picture Shutterstock

Murrumbidgee Primary Health Network (MPHN) is urging community members to book a flu and COVID-19 vaccination with their GP or pharmacist as soon as possible.

Vaccination protects both those being vaccinated and the wider community, especially people at risk of severe illness or complications from the flu and COVID-19.

MPHN clinical programs and emergency response manager Peta Anderson said vaccination, regular handwashing and good personal hygiene remain important methods of defence against severe illness, with COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) circulating in the Murrumbidgee.

"It's crucial that people keep their guard up and ensure they have the best chance of a healthy winter by getting vaccinated," Ms Anderson said.

"Our region's GPs and pharmacists are ready to help protect you and your family this winter; all you need to do is make an appointment; many pharmacists are also welcoming walk-ins."

Ms Anderson also said vaccination helps reduce the risk of severe illness, hospitalisation, and death from influenza and COVID-19.



Groups most at risk of influenza include children aged between six months and five years, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people with underlying medical conditions, those aged over 65 years, and pregnant women.

People can also receive a COVID-19 vaccine at the same time as the flu vaccine. Anyone over 18 years old can get a new COVID booster.

"Also practicing healthy habits like regular hand washing and sanitising, covering coughs and sneezes, and staying home if you're feeling unwell will contribute to reducing the spread of illness," Ms Anderson said.

"Getting vaccinated and practicing healthy habits not only safeguards your health but also helps keep the people around you safe. It's especially important to ensure the wellbeing of people in our community who are most at risk.

"By being proactive we can all make a difference in keeping Murrumbidgee residents safe and healthy and out of our hospitals this winter."