Scones, lunch and the Melbourne Cup: Barellan to host icon on national tour

By Kim Woods
July 8 2024 - 3:58pm
The Barellan Working Clydesdales will host the Lexus Melbourne Cup on July 10 at the Barellan sports ground with an old fashion meal, games and wagon rides. Picture supplied
A bush icon, the Barellan Working Clydesdales, will host one of the nation's other icons, the Lexus Melbourne Cup, in an old-fashioned community celebration at the Barellan sports ground on July 10.

