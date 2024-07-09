The 'highly recommended' Fischer program empowering locals to lead change

The Fischer Community Leadership Program is once again open for applications.
Named in honour of former Deputy Prime Minister, the Hon Tim Fischer AC, the program has a simple yet profound mission: to enable and empower leadership within our communities, from the grassroots up.
The program will be delivered in Walla Walla and Urana from late August through to September and is open to anyone living in or with a connection to Federation and Greater Hume Councils.
Program graduate Abigal Kent said the program was an incredible opportunity for anyone living in rural, regional or remote communities.
"It is tailored to our region, with specific emphasis on local community development, personal development in leadership and how to be an effective community leader. If you are on a committee or involved with a local group or would be interested in doing so in the future, make sure you take up the next opportunity that arises. Highly, highly recommend," Ms Kent said.
The program supports locals to understand themselves in the broader context of their environment, equipping them with the skills needed to initiate and sustain community-led action.
It includes discussion forums with Q&A segments and interactive sessions led by skills specialists.
The program is delivered as a hybrid, both in person and online, ensuring participants don't just learn about leadership in theory, but are provided the opportunity to test and practice it, too.
Program facilitator Mary Hoodless said the program provided an opportunity for real-world project development, alongside community members discovering their unique strengths and more about their personality types and leadership styles.
"This self-awareness is the cornerstone of growth, enabling participants to approach challenges with confidence and creativity," Mrs Hoodless said.
"We are thrilled to have adapted and evolved the program in response to the needs of community members, and that extends to the format and scheduling of the program. Many of our participants are already embedded within the foundations of their townships, and this includes sporting commitments.
"We have worked with community members and Council in identifying suitable timing, and are so pleased to offer the program in both locations over two consecutive Fridays, avoiding clashes with local sport, ensuring the program is accessible and can support broader participation."
Member for Albury Justin Clancy strongly advocates for the program, saying by empowering individuals to lead change in their communities, the program sets off a ripple effect of positive outcomes.
"Community-led projects are integral, with past participants achieving notable successes like arranging the festive season haybale decorations in Corowa, and establishing the Corowa Park Run," Mr Clancy said.
"Beyond ideation and planning, the program facilitates engagement with diverse leaders and fosters connections among like-minded community members. This delivery will bring together both the Greater Hume and Federation cohorts through one of the online sessions, allowing for broader relationship building and leveraging of inter-regional collaboration. These efforts help cultivate resilient communities that can synthesise their shared experiences and purpose."
The program is an initiative of Fischer Community Leadership in partnership with Federation and Greater Hume Councils, auspice by the Border Trust and delivered by Alpine Valleys Community Leadership.
The program is made possible through funding by the NSW Government Stronger Country Communities Round 5. To learn more or apply now visit www.avclp.org.au/fischer-community-leadership-program/
