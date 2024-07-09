Everything you need to know about solar panels for your home

This is branded content.
Australia has long been affectionately referred to as the sunburnt country, thanks to our sprawling plains and generous hours of sunlight - even during the winter months.
It makes sense for Australians to embrace residential solar panels, to tap into this natural resource that makes our summers so enjoyable and our winters less miserable than other countries around the world.
Around three million Aussie households already have solar panels and there are many more considering taking the step. For those wanting to learn more about this renewable energy solution, this blog will provide all the information you need to make an educated choice.
You don't need statistics or government reports to see that the solar industry is booming in Australia. All you need to do is look around at the homes and businesses in your suburb and how many now boast solar panels on their roof.
Since 2006, the solar industry has witnessed exponential growth, expanding 200-fold, largely fueled by significant policies including the Australian Small-scale Renewable Energy Scheme (SRES).
This is having an enormous impact on the environment as well. In 2020, solar panels prevented around 2.6 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions - which is akin to removing over 560 million cars from the roads for an entire year.
This surge has culminated in Australia achieving over 34.2 gigawatts (GW) of solar capacity, sufficient to supply electricity to approximately 23.5 million homes, showcasing the remarkable ascent of solar power in the renewable energy landscape.
We all know what solar panels look like and their basic function, but how do they work? The majority of solar panels contain what is called photovoltaic (PV) cells which are engineered to capture sunlight and transform it into electrical energy, presenting a clean, renewable energy solution.
When sunlight strikes a solar panel, the PV cells absorb the energy, creating electrical charges that move due to an internal field, generating electricity.
While this is the most common type of solar power, it is not the only one. Concentrating Solar-Thermal Power (CSP) is another method that uses mirrors to concentrate sunlight onto receivers to convert solar energy into heat, which can then produce electricity or be stored.
After exploring the two different methods solar panels use to convert sunlight into energy, now it is time to explore the different types of panels on the market themselves. There are three primary options being used in Australia today, each with their own characteristics and benefits.
The first option, monocrystalline solar panels, are crafted from a single crystal structure, offering superior efficiency and a sleek design.
These panels excel even in low-light conditions and boast a long service life, though they come with a higher price tag. Alternatively, polycrystalline solar panels are made from multiple silicon crystal fragments fused together.
This option offers a more budget-friendly solution at the expense of some efficiency and lifespan, recognisable by their distinctive blue tint. Lastly, thin-film solar panels present a different approach, using one or more layers of photovoltaic material on a base.
While these panels may not be as efficient as their crystalline counterparts, they are an ideal choice for properties with ample space, allowing for a larger installation footprint to meet energy needs.
The key benefit for Aussie businesses and residences is lower power bills, but there are many more benefits to be enjoyed by going solar as well. You will also reduce your carbon footprint and use less non-renewable fuel which is better for the environment and part of society's push toward a more sustainable future.
Thinking of selling? Whether you are looking to put your property on the market now or years from today, having solar panels installed will increase the value of your home or business.
Buyers are increasingly looking for properties with green and smart technologies built in, so you can end up with even more money in your pocket.
Plus with modern battery technology, you can tuck energy away for a rainy day - literally. This also protects you from grid failures like blackouts, ensuring you have around the clock energy security.
The initial cost of installing solar panels can be high, but various government incentives, rebates, and financing options can make it more affordable.
A commonly sized 6kW Solar PV System would cost between $4000 and $6000 in most states in Australia. However, the exact cost depends on several factors, including the size of the system, the type of panels, and the complexity of the installation.
The savings from solar panels vary based on your location, the size of your system, and your electricity usage. However a properly sized, high-quality solar system can save tens of thousands of dollars throughout your lifetime.
The process of installing solar panels involves several steps:
A professional installer will assess your home's suitability for solar panels, considering factors like roof condition, shading, and orientation.
Based on the assessment, the installer will design a solar panel system tailored to your home's needs.
Before installation, you'll need to obtain the necessary permits and complete any required documentation.
The actual installation usually takes a few days, depending on the size of the system.
After installation, the system must be inspected and connected to the grid. Once approved, you can start generating your own electricity.
Solar panels require minimal maintenance, primarily involving keeping them clean and free of debris. Most solar panel systems come with a warranty of 20-25 years, but they can last up to 40 years or more with proper care.
Selecting a reputable and experienced solar installer is crucial for a successful solar panel installation. Look for certified and licensed professionals with good reviews and a strong track record. It's also wise to get multiple quotes to ensure you're getting the best deal.
In conclusion, switching to solar energy is a significant step towards sustainable living and can offer substantial financial benefits over time.
While the initial investment may seem daunting, the long-term savings, environmental benefits, and increased property value make solar panels a worthwhile consideration for any homeowner.
By understanding the types of solar panels, the installation process, and the potential costs and savings, you can make an informed decision about whether solar energy is right for your home.
This information is of a general nature only and should not be regarded as specific to any particular situation. Readers are encouraged to seek appropriate professional advice based on their personal circumstances.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.