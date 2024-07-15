Families hold the nation's sporting hopes in their hands

Barellan is one of 24 rural and regional Australian towns chosen to be part of the Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour National Sweep which sees each town allocated a barrier draw in the 2024 Lexus Melbourne Cup. Representatives from each of the 24 destinations will be flown to Melbourne to watch the Lexus Melbourne Cup live on track at Flemington and the town which draws the barrier of the winning horse will be presented with a cash prize of $50,000 to put towards a charity of their choice.