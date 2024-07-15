From bank manager to wool classer: How to future-proof your career

Locals from the Riverina are future-proofing their careers by upskilling in priority industries with TAFE NSW, including in the booming wool classing industry.
It comes as TAFE NSW wool classing enrolments surge statewide, with the wool industry confronting an ongoing skills shortage.
TAFE NSW Primary Industries Centre graduate Jodi Green, 54, was a business banking manager before making a career pivot to wool classing.
The mum-of-three runs Boree Creek poll merino stud "Aloe Burn" with her husband Andrew and son Tom, saying the practical skills she had learned studying a Certificate IV in Wool Classing at TAFE NSW had been "invaluable".
"I knew I needed to learn about the wool industry and the way the course was run really gave me a great foundation to the different mechanics of the shed," she said.
"To learn in the TAFE NSW shearing shed how to class wool properly and the various elements of the industry has been invaluable."
Ms Green now classes all the wool at "Aloe Burn", which has 8500 breeding ewes, and does freelance wool classing on the side.
TAFE NSW Chief Delivery Officer Janet Schorer said TAFE NSW was committed to delivering a pipeline of skilled workers to meet the growing demand in the Monaro region.
"Jodi is an example of the high-quality students TAFE NSW is training to meet skills demand now and into the future.
"Over the next 10 years, more than nine out of 10 new jobs will require post-secondary qualifications. TAFE NSW is crucial not only for the future of the Riverina regional economy but also for providing people with skills for current and future job markets.
"Semester 2 is about to start, making it the perfect time to explore the range of courses at your local TAFE NSW campus. Whether you prefer online, face-to-face, or teacher-led virtual classrooms, we have study options to suit your needs," Ms Schorer said.
