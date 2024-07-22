Survey reveals economic troubles for farmers, but hope is on the horizon

Riverina farmers agree with a new survey showing economic conditions to be the biggest challenge facing farmers, but brighter times could be on the horizon.
NSW Farmers board member Alan Brown - who farms wheat, sheep wool and beef cattle at Borambola - said the rising cost of everything is a concern.
"It doesn't matter what you're looking at, it's all jumping," he said.
Canola farmer and NSW Farmers grains committee chair Justin Everitt said economic conditions were most definitely the biggest challenge he was facing.
"It's costly. It's certainly rising and we always tend to be dealing with fluctuation," he said.
"What we receive fluctuates a fair bit. For the money we get for our goods seems to fluctuate."
The Roy Morgan Farmer AgTech Survey is based on 1001 in-depth interviews with Australian farmers conducted during April and May 2024.
The survey showed 57 per cent of farmers said the biggest challenge they were facing was economic conditions (including inflation/prices), which was eight per cent higher than a year prior and 22 per cent up on 2022.
For Mr Brown, his concerns with the state of economics in the country and farming industry, tied into the second place on the survey.
There were 23 per cent of farmers who mentioned government policy as a challenge.
"The current level of concern is with the overall management of the economy," Mr Brown said.
"[Farmers] lack confidence in the current government's ability to manage interest rates and they can see interest rate rises coming.
"A little rise in interest rates produces a big interest bill."
Mr Everitt, who runs a 2500-acre farm at Brocklesby, 120km southwest of Wagga, believes the government often meddles in things they may not know much about.
"A lot of their decisions have lasting impact on us, but don't really affect them negatively," he said.
He added that although many issues are uncontrollable, "when it's someone else ... for us that's more difficult to tolerate or to understand".
Staffing issues, including finding sufficient labour for farms, was the third most prominent issue in the survey mentioned by 18 per cent of farmers.
Both Mr Brown and Mr Everitt said staffing issues was largely an ongoing issue and not unusual.
"It's a perpetual problem to find people who can do the sort of work that's involved in agriculture," Mr Brown said.
"You need skilled labour and nowadays with hard work it's not easy to find those sorts of people."
Weather and business viability came in fourth and fifth each mentioned by 16 per cent of farmers, while surprisingly, climate change was only mentioned by seven per cent.
"As far as the weather goes we've sort of learned how to manage it as best we can," Mr Everitt said.
"Weather takes a backseat these days."
For Mr Brown, the weather situation changed almost overnight for him.
"We've gone from lacking confidence in the winter to a decent winter rainfall event, which we can see is still happening," he said.
"That's produced a very big change in the outlook for farmers in this area ... it's turned around, and it's really good."
Mr Everitt said yields were pretty good this year, saving the farm from a rough situation and allowing them to have a positive outlook on the coming years.
"We're looking very much forward to it, but we've sort of got to continually yield above average yields for our cropping program and to keep above the costs," he said.
"You've got to look at where you're spending the money and sometimes you've just got a bit of maintenance that might just be set back.
"Or things that you've been wanting to improve on your farm, you've had to sort of put them on the back burner until there is available money."
