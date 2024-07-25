Potential, realised for children, educators and the staff Advertising Feature

Affinity Education Group's goal at Milestones Early Learning Centres is to instil a lifelong love of learning in every child. Picture supplied

Milestones Early Learning Centres are operated by Affinity Education Group.



Affinity is a leading early education and childcare provider, currently operating more than 230 centres around Australia.

"Our local centres are supported by local people including our area manager Rebecca 'Bec' Bell, a loved local in Wagga Wagga who has been part of the community for more than 20 years," a spokesperson said.



Affinity wished to ensure their centres continue to be the best they can be, and provide rewarding careers at the same time.



"We're inviting directors or centre managers, trainees, cooks, educators and teachers, or those studying Early Childhood Teaching degrees, to join our teams at Ashmont, Forest Hill, Wagga Wagga and Lake Albert."

In doing so, "our goal is to instil a lifelong love of learning in every child who attends our centres in their first five years so they can realise their full potential.

"We do this through the Lifelong Learning Curriculum - Australia's most advanced early years curriculum, developed by Affinity Education Group to nurture and support babies and children to develop into confident learners during their first five years.

"We realise potential in our people through the Affinity Learning Academy".



The academy is "an award-winning training provider which offers paid on-the-job qualifications for early childhood educators, and our Teacher Scholarship Pathway for employees to complete their Bachelor of Early Education to become qualified early childhood teachers."

Affinity's values are:



Being completely connected



Living the team spirit



Going above and beyond



Delivering outstanding professionalism



Creating Shining Stars, and



Having serious fun

Are you ready to join their team? Contact the area manager, Bec, to arrange an interview.

